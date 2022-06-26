FOOTBALL

Watson may get 1-year ban

The NFL is poised to argue for an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson at a hearing scheduled to begin Tuesday in front of the sport's new disciplinary officer, according to a person familiar with the case. The league will contend that Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct in two dozen civil lawsuits filed by women, violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and should be suspended without pay for at least the entirety of the 2022 season, that person said. Watson would have to apply for reinstatement under the league's proposed penalty. The NFL Players Association is expected to argue to former U.S. district judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the league and the NFLPA, for far less severe discipline against Watson, perhaps seeking no suspension at all.

GOLF

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Cole Anderson fired a 7-under 64 to grab a share of the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Live and Work in Maine tournament in Falmouth, Maine. Anderson is at 15-under 198 and shares the lead with second-round leader Pierceson Coody heading into today's final round at The Falmouth Coountry Club. The leaders are two strokes ahead of Fabian Gomez, who shot a 66 on Saturday. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Saturday and is at 5-under 208. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 211 after a 72 on Saturday.

BASEBALL

Harper suffers broken thumb

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. As Harper was halfway to Philadelphia's dugout, he angrily started yelling at Snell and motioning with his injured hand toward the Padres starting pitcher.

SWIMMING

U.S. women earn 45 medals

Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won another gold medal and Italy edged the United States in the men's 4x100 medley relay title on the last night of racing at the world swimming championships in Budapest, Hungary. The American women clinched the Unites States' record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100 medley final on Saturday. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men's 1,500 freestyle, as Italy ended the swimming worlds with five golds.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas wins in Spain

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships in Palma, Spain, after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets on Saturday as they prepared to play on the grass courts of the All England Club. Tsitsipas' first grass-court title on the ATP Tour comes before Wimbledon starts on Monday. The second-seeded Greek held off a late rally in the decisive set to beat Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) for his tour-leading 40th win of the season. His ninth career title was also Tsitsipas' second of the season after he retained his Monte Carlo title in April. Tsitsipas, sixth in the rankings, has drawn Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland in the opening round of Wimbledon.

Kvitova takes Eastbourne title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. Also, Taylor Fritz outlasted Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in an all-American men's final for his second Eastbourne title. Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years -- and 29th trophy of her singles career -- after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets of the final and feasting on the Latvian's second serve.