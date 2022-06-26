Offensive flash a fine birthday gift

CONWAY -- Tom Sears said he never expected his new age would be outdone by his East team's points on the scoreboard.

The East defeated the West 54-9 on Saturday in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game at Estes Stadium on Sears' 51st birthday.

The East featured a trio of offensive weapons that took turns terrorizing the West defense. El Dorado's Jackie Washington, Cabot's Braden Jay and McGehee's Jody Easter combined for 330 receiving yards and six touchdowns. At the end of the third quarter, Easter also got involved on the ground, scoring on an end-around rush. Easter was named the game's outstanding back thanks to his 168 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

Hot Springs Lakeside's Chase Cross was the star on offense for the West, finishing with four catches for 161 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The West held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter thanks to a 55-yard touchdown pass from Benton's Stran Smith to Cross. But that would be the last of the West's offensive output.

The East outscored the West 22-0 in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of receiving touchdowns by Jay, another by Easter and a safety from Clarendon's Devin Brown.

The East scored 46 consecutive points with Nettleton's Cameron Scarlett and Hoxie's Cade Forrester splitting time at quarterback. Scarlett, who will be playing collegiately at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, was named the game MVP after passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Scarlett made multiple impressive throws, but said having as many weapons as were on display for the East made his job much easier.

"It makes a night and day difference," Scarlett said. "When you can sit back there and your receivers running scot free, it's money."

Forrester nearly matched Scarlett's numbers, throwing for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

"I thought both of them played really well," said Sears, who coaches Hoxie. "I thought Cade was maybe a little tight early. And then he hit a couple of nice ones and loosened up a little bit."

Class 5A champion Pulaski Academy has one representative Saturday in kicker Vaughn Seelicke. He made his only field-goal attempt and was responsible for kickoffs. In typical PA fashion, the East used Seelicke to attempt onside kicks on multiple occasions, converting one with 5:56 left in the second quarter.

The East defense did its part, forcing multiple turnovers, leading leading to 17 points. West Memphis' Malcolm Perry was named the outstanding defensive back award for his play, which was highlighted by a one-handed interception in the second quarter.

"We struggled a bit offensively all week because our defense is so good," Sears said. "I knew that once we got out here against someone else we'd be alright."

Scarlett echoed Sears' sentiments, crediting players like Cabot's Justin Sobezck, who had two sacks, with helping to prepare him to face the West.

"There are some beasts on that side of the defense, you know. They came out and they were going to be the best defense on the field," Scarlett said. "I think us playing against that during the week really prepared us to [play]. Sometimes size can be intimidating, especially when you're, you know, a smaller guy. But going out there and practicing all week against a big defense and coming out here and just showing what we could do."