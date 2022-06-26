North Little Rock notebook: Open house to key on rehab services

Open house to key on rehab services

Arkansas Rehabilitation Services will hold an open house July 14 at its North Little Rock field office at 3901 McCain Park Drive.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will provide those interested the opportunity to meet with vocational rehabilitation counselors. Some services at the open house include training and tuition assistance services, workplace accommodations and help with finding a job. Businesses interested in hiring will also be at the open house, according to a flyer for the event.

I-30 ramp in NLR will be shut down

The eastbound ramp for Interstate 30 at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock will permanently close Monday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The agency said it is closing the ramp because it "does not meet current design standards."

The closure will allow crews to continue to construct a new eastbound I-30 ramp, according to the news release.

The transportation department said drivers can access I-30 east by taking the I-30 westbound ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive, using the exit 141B ramp to Bishop Lindsey Avenue and returning to I-30 eastbound.

Transportation department officials also said drivers can take North Hills Boulevard and North Main Street to access Interstate 40.