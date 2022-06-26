100 years ago

June 26, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Enrollment at the University of Arkansas summer session Saturday reached a total of 696, the largest number of students ever enrolled for the full summer session of an Arkansas school. ... It is expected that several teachers will enter the school with the beginning of this week for study in special fields without university credit. The greater part of the most popular courses in the summer school have to do either with education generally or with the teaching of particular subjects.

50 years ago

June 26, 1972

• Representatives of the Glenview Improvement Association plan to attend the North Little Rock City Council meeting tonight to protest the proposed rezoning of about 21 blocks north of East Bethany Road. Lonnie B. Williams, vice president of the Association, said the change in land use would bring heavy industry to the area that "would be unsafe, unhealthy and a degrading of our property." ... Their principal objections appeared to be to the city's plans to install a new garbage incinerator and an asphalt plant on about 15 acres adjoining the property about three blocks from the Glenview Subdivision. ... The subdivision adjoins the Koppers Co. tie plant, which emits strong creosote odors.

25 years ago

June 26, 1997

• Little Rock's efforts to cast gloomy neighborhoods in the glow of new sodium street lights has succeeded, some residents say. ... Under Future-Little Rock initiatives funded by a special tax passed in December 1993, the city allotted $500,000 a year for street-light improvements. The city used the money to install lights in neighborhoods that had none, to add midblock lighting in neighborhoods without enough and to make improvements that let old lamps burn up to 16 times brighter. A task force focused on what they called "the war zone," high-crime areas south of Interstate 630 and west of Interstate 30 known for gang and drug problems. ... The city continually designates new target areas -- areas with high crime, drug houses, loitering and dangerous intersections and curves -- for better lighting, city Traffic Engineer Steve Philpott said. So far this year, Little Rock had more than 360 requests for upgrades or new lamp installations. The city also plans to improve lighting on roads leading to and from downtown.

10 years ago

June 26, 2012

• The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service wants to remove the Magazine Mountain shagreen snail from the endangered species list, saying its population is stable and threats have been averted. If that happens, the snail, which lives only on Magazine Mountain, would be the first invertebrate to be "delisted" under the Endangered Species Act of 1973. ... The Magazine Mountain shagreen was added to the list in 1989, mainly because of three threats, but those threats have been avoided and the snail's population has been stable for 16 years, said Chris Davidson, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service team leader for the endangered species program in Arkansas. ... If the Magazine Mountain shagreen is removed from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants, federal agencies will no longer need to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure things they do on the mountain won't jeopardize the continued existence of this species, according to the news release.