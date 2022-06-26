Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded May 31-June 3.

First Security Bank to 200 West Capitol Investment, LLC., Ls1-9 B84, Original City Of Little Rock, $8,000,000.

J. Gardner Lile; Estate Of James Robert Alexander (dec'd) to Hum's Hardware & Furniture, Inc., Pt Sections 28, 32 & 33-1S-10W, $2,300,000.

KMS Car WHS, LLC., to 400 Phillips Road, LLC.; Horizon Ventures, Inc., L8, Strauss Acres, $2,300,000.

Arbor Construction, LLC., to Abdulkader Ezeldin; Sandra Ezelin, 510 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock. L9 B31, Woodlands Edge, $1,489,000.

Driven Brands, Inc., to Dennis Lee Everett; Pamela J. Everett; Everett Living Trust L4A, A.G.C Replat, $1,435,000.

Rich Transport, LLC., to Scott Hamilton Industrial Property, LLC., 6011 Scott Hamilton Drive, Little Rock. Tract 22, Little Rock Industrial District Unrecorded, $1,350,000.

Colbcar, LLC., to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 56 Dist., 15700 Arch Street Pike, Little Rock. Pt NW NE 29-1S-12W, $1,333,000.

Edward Lightle Holcomb; Frederick Theodore Foster Holcomb; Katherine Eleanor Holcomb Vollmer; Stuart Holcomb Revocable Trust to Thomas Christoph Keller; Laura Porter Keller, Ls11-12 B14, Park View, $1,300,000.

House Properties, Inc., to Stuart Mackey; Suzanne Mackey, 7301 Industry Drive, North Little Rock. L3A, North Little Rock I-440 Industrial Park Phase I; Pt SW NW & Pt NW SW 3-1N-11W (Lot 3B), $1,150,000.

Girner Enterprises, LLC., to Philip McKellar; Dana McKellar, 53 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L15 B92, Chenal Valley, $1,140,000.

Chi Hotel Group, LLC., to Brookwood-WLR II, LLC L2, Chenal Commercial Park, $1,000,000.

Goodwill Industries Of Arkansas, Inc., to Haybar Properties, LLC., 1110 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Ls4-9 B290, Original City Of Little Rock; L5R B305, Original City Of Little Rock Replat, $900,000.

Paul E. Mead to Matthew Green; Toni L. Green, 4500 Skyhawk Circle, Little Rock. Pt NE SE 20-2N-14W, $889,000.

Lynn T. Laurenzi to F. M. Bellingrath, III; Gail W. Bellingrath, 106 Redtail Cove, Little Rock. L7 B30, Woodlands Edge, $849,900.

JCG Investments, LLC., to 6203 Patterson Warehouse, LLC., 6203 Patterson Road, Little Rock. Tract 9-A-1, Little Rock Industrial District, $800,000.

Scott Ventures, LLC., to Gittens Holdings, LLC., 14 Office Park Drive, Little Rock. L8RB, Office Park West Replat, $760,000.

Cynthia Lou Stroud; The Betty Lou Elrod Living Trust to Aaron Cody Walker; Hayden Kathryn Walker, 450 Chimney Rock Drive, Sherwood. L4 B2, Chimney Rock, $755,000.

Lila K. Riggs; John A. Riggs, III (dec'd) to Gregory E. Barnes; Jennifer B. Barnes, 5600 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L97, Forest Heights Place, $735,000.

Yuri Zarate; Courtney Edgar-Zarate to James Reddish; Caroline Reddish, 18 Wellington Woods Court, Little Rock. L12 B11, The Villages Of Wellington, $560,000.

A&H Builders, LLC., to Mitchell Don Bettis; Margaret Bettis, 24 Rosans Court, Little Rock. L114 B72, Chenal Valley $559,000.

Alok Surana; Reena Bansal to Madhu B. Murali; Arun Athithyan Subramani Ramasamy, 23 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock. L11, Belles Fleurs, $551,000.

Ralph L. Kodell; Valerie K. Kodell to David E. Williams; D'Anna L. Williams, 107 Weston Place, Little Rock. L2 B17, The Villages Of Wellington, $545,000.

The Hadfield Trust to Mark Miller; Meredith Miller, 9524 Twin Mountain Lane, Roland. Pt SE & Pt SW NE 6-2N-14W, $532,500.

Coburn Construction, LLC., to James Blake Tilley; Clare King Tilley, 24 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L76 B2, Copper Run Phase II, $532,000.

Thomas Brooks Walker; Jessica S. Walker to Earp F. Jennings; Abby O. Jennings, 204 Schoolwood Lane, Cammack Village. L21, Jefferson Heights, $529,000.

Sorrels Cattle, Inc., to Nelson Land & Cattle, LLC., Pt SE 7-4N-11W, $525,000.

BS Unlimited, LLC., to Karcat I, LLC., Ls3-6 B303, Original City Of Little Rock, $520,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC., to Dustin Neff; Jennifer Neff, 29 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L12 B1, Fletcher Valley, $508,000.

Jett's Gas & Service, Inc., to Hayre, Jr. Enterprises, Inc., 3101 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B3, CS Stifft, $500,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Chase McCoy, 104 Eagle Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L2 B14, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVII, $499,900.

Joseph P. Rector; Courtney Rector to Scott J. Kadien; Nadia Kadien, 101 Eagle Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L5 B15, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVII, $490,000.

Linda Bell Stanford; Buford Ray Bell (dec'd) to AKJH Holdings, LLC., Pt NE SE , Pt SE SE & Pt NW SW 10-3N-14W, $480,000.

James N. Pickard; James Nelson Pickard to Laura Browne Lowery, Pt S/2 SW SE 23 & Pt NW NE 26-3N-16W, $475,000.

Citizens Bank, NA to Citizens Bank, NA, L18, John D. Shackleford Acres, $467,658.

Jeon & Yoon Enterprise, Inc., to ARA Cho, LLC., 2901 W. 12th St., Little Rock. L4R B11, Jones & Worthen Replat, $460,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Thomas Winfield Daughenbaugh, III; Cheryl Ann Daughenbaugh, 95 Delaware Drive, Maumelle. L119, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $453,051.

Charles Phillip Boyd, Jr., to Diana Snyder, 3308 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock. L162, Foxcroft 4th, $450,000.

Richard Knox Bradford to El & Bo, LLC., 2706 N. Grant St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B20, Park View, $445,000.

Jack C. Whitley, III; Sarah F. Whitley to Adam D. Jordan; Jennifer J. Jordan, 1 Calais Court, Little Rock. L30 B9, Chenal Valley, $445,000.

Timothy M. Long to Vincent Lewis; Susan Lewis, 158 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L3 B11, Maumelle Valley Estates, $435,000.

MPY Farmland, LLC., to Byrd/Duck Properties, LLC., 310/ 312 Mulberry St., Jacksonville. Ls16-17 & 20 B1, West Jacksonville No.2, $430,000.

Andrew J. Gilzean; Carrie L. Gilzean to Robert J. Broderick, III; Amber M. Broderick, 2615 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock. L22 B7, Woodlands Edge, $430,000.

Margaret E. Glasgow; Margaret E. Glasgow Living Trust to Angela Allred; James Isaac Allred, 15 Trafalgar Cove, Little Rock. L66 B1, Sienna Lake, $426,000.

Harvey Owen Ford; Kristen Ford to Jennifer M. Shelton, 74 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L37 B3, Chenal Valley, $425,000.

Kidd Management Company, LLC., to Kayla Nails And Spa, LLC., Pt SW SW 6-2N-11W, $425,000.

Adam Hargis; Brittany Hargis to Joseph Darrell Bailey; Stephanie Ann Hansen Bailey, 4416 Oaks Bluff Drive, Little Rock. L8, Westchester Phase VI, $421,083.

Todd M. Curtis; Ronda Curtis; Carla C. Curtis Insurance Trust to Timothy Long; Gabrielle Long, 22 Longlea Drive, Little Rock. L33, Longlea, $403,500.

Ryan Tiedeman to Timothy William Peters; Liudmila T. Peters, 12311 St. Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L169, St. Charles Replat, $389,000.

Richard C. Jensen; Karen E. Jensen to Chris M. Watkins; Alexandria T. Watkins, 105 Fieldstone Lane, Sherwood. L203, Silver Creek Phase III-C; Pt S/2 SE NE 18-2N-11W, $386,000.

Anna Iller; Zdzislaw Iller to Aditya Vikram Boddu; Aarti Rao, 5510 B St., Little Rock. Ls13-14 B17, Pfeifer, $385,000.

William B. Freise; Mary T. Freise to Curtis Thomas, 14 Bishop Place, Little Rock. L38, Bishop Place, $380,000.

James Clayton Billingsley; John Anthony Billingsley to Ricardo M. Alvarez; Elsie Misalia Alvarez, 57 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock. L43, Robinwood, $375,000.

James V. May; Helen Morley May (dec'd) to John P. Jones; Susan E. Jones, L87, Longlea Manor, $367,000.

Jason R. French to Monique K. Broadus, 1723 Sawgrass Drive, Little Rock. L103, Pebble Beach Woods, $366,000.

Jonathan D. Stalnaker; Abbie W. Stalnaker to Benjamin S. Bradley; Rebecca Jane Bradley, 11215 Cocono Valley Drive, Little Rock. L5 B32, Pleasant Valley, $365,000.

Brice Martin Evans; Hannah Marie Evans to Gregory A. Bell, 2422 Louisiana St., Little Rock. L1 B19, Rapley Estate, $360,000.

Whitman, LLC., to Turchi, Inc., Pt SW NE 16-2N-12W, $360,000.

Harrison Benjamin Starnes; The Starnes Family Revocable Trust to Joseph M. Murtha; Jovie A. Murtha, 100 Valley Ranch Way, Little Rock. L1 B1, Valley Ranch, $356,500.

Alaina M. Lee to Jordan Wallace-Wolf, Lot 3 B28, Whitfield's Replat- Mountain Pari; Lot F B28, Matthews Replat- Mountain Park, $355,000.

Christopher Hargis; Jennifer Hargis; Jennifer Clay to Jonathan Spencer Barket; Whitney Lauren Barket, 13301 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L37, Hillsborough Phase I, $355,000.

Ramo Development, LLC., to Emrah Unal, 83 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L3 B3, Fletcher Valley, $351,000.

Bradford D. Simons; Katelyn Simons; Katelyn Childress to Wallace Britton Freeman, L130, Lochridge Estates, $344,900.

Massey Homes, Inc., to Ronald Eugene Crawford; Norma Gayle Crawford, L4R, Oak Shadow Replat, $340,400.

Matthew Miessner; Brittany Miessner to Daniel Bittle; Dorthy Bittle, 2121 Ark. 89 West, Cabot. Pt SE NW 13-4N-11W, $340,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Justin D. Borgerding; Brynn F. Borgerding, 9873 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L19, Millers Glen Phase 6, $336,000.

Mitchell Breitweiser; Elicabeth Breitweiser to Andrew Roach; Kimberly Roach, L55, Paschal Heights, $335,000.

Meredith Lewis Elizondo; Eric Victor Elizondo to Isai Carranza, 101 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock. Ls20-21 B13, Midland Hills, $330,000.

Mark W. Richesoon; Kimberly A. Richesson to David Spoede, 9323 Wooded Acres Circle, Sherwood. L29, Millers Crossing Phase I, $303,000.

Richard R. White to Alicia L. Caldwell, Lot J, Silver Oaks, $297,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Endure, LLC., L11 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $295,000.

Drew Hendrix Siebenmorgen; Lachan Siebenmorgen; Lachan Layton to James Harrington; Sophay Harrington, 4 Secluded Hills Court, Little Rock. L47, Secluded Hills Phase I, $295,000.

Amber Schubert to Edwin N. Strauss, 219 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L25 B4, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $290,000.

Rita Dean; Alistair Dean (dec'd) to Lisa Morehead, 11 Pennsylvania Court, Little Rock. L32R, Governor's Manor PRD- Capitol Lakes Estates, $288,500.

Earl S. Glover; Sue Glover; The Earl S. Glover And Sue Glover Revocable Trust to Chelsea Seelinger, 15424 Heatherstone Point, Little Rock. L29, Heatherbrae Phase II, $285,000.

Joe S. Nixon; Judy A. Nixon to John Hale; Daphne Hale, 8811 Hercules Drive, Jacksonville. Tract 30, Elbow Estates, $284,400.

Pine Plaza Investments, LLC.; Pine Plaza, LLC., to Enmar Properties, Inc., 5100 W. 65th St., Little Rock. L2R, SM Thom Replat- Cresthills/Leigh Butler Acres; L2, Bruck's Replat- Leigh Butler Acres, $275,000.

Midtowne B. Street, LLC., to BerryhillRei, LLC.; B Street Lofts, 5522/ 5524 B St., Little Rock. Ls15-16 B17, Pfeifer, $275,000.

Madelyn Brotherton to Tanja Jameson, 1401 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L18, Kingwood Place, $275,000.

Shelia S. Butler; Estate Of Henry Lee Butler (dec'd) to Brandy Michelle Phillips, L226, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $274,000.

Jon Walther to Hayden Holbert, L23 B13, Cherry Creek, $270,000.

Teeter Property Group, LLC., to Mason Homes, LLC., 2200 N. University Ave., Little Rock. L1 B8, Altheimer, $265,000.

James P. Strecker; Marla Strecker to Jill Bond, 12 Winona Drive, Maumelle. L75, Edgewater Phase I, $265,000.

Olivia Anne Daigle to Olivia Elise Speed, 8007 Leawood Blvd., Little Rock. L101, Leawood Heights 2nd, $259,900.

David Lira; John D. Reynolds to Tyco Properties, LLC., L97, Turtle Creek, $255,000.

Jon M. Fougerousse; Estate Of Joyce Marie Laine (dec'd) to Brittany Carter, 32 Westfield Loop, Little Rock. L85, Westfield Phase 3, $251,000.

Cody Dertow; Laura Dertow to Swannee R. Bennett, 6613 Curry Court, North Little Rock. L3 B20, Indian Hills, $250,525.

Kerry M. Blakemore; Renda R. Blakemore to Roger A. Lovegrove; Martha G. Denton, 10 Vail Cove, Maumelle. L27, North Ridge, $250,000.

Cameron King; Taryn King to Angela Warren, 10 Mont Blanc Cove, Maumelle. L69, North Ridge, $245,500.

John Shumate; Pader Moua to Meghan Lynne Ruebel, 7202 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L14, Glenwood Heights, $245,000.

Tinh D. Ho; Lynn T. Ho to Haeng Yoo Chung; Kum H. Chung, L17, Trammel Gardens Phase I, $245,000.

Triple E Realty, LLC., to Arin Vickers, 3 Ridgewood Drive, Sherwood. L3, Woodridge, $245,000.

Marti H. Fuller to Rachel Nelson; Clayton Nelson 506 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 506, Cambridge Place HPR, $245,000.

Stanley A. Valley; Linda J. Valley to Robert E. Shields; Pao-Lyan Shields, 5805 Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L72, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $243,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Ronald Ferguson; Angela Ferguson, 10505 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L18, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $240,711.

Brian Y. Miller; Marie G. Miller to Juanita Mitchell, 3317 Brundle Court, Sherwood. L3, Hearndon, $240,000.

Casey Tate-Lee; Tyler Tate-Lee to Ted Benegar; Stacey Benegar, L14, Little Big Horm Estates Phase II, $238,000.

W. Pahls, M.D., P.A., Defined Benefit Pension Plan to Jonathan Williamson, 4122 C St., Little Rock. L19 B1, Pinehurst, $237,000.

Shannon Elizabeth Hunsuck; Peter Hunsuck; Herbert J. Davis Legacy Trust to Robert Brown; Jennifer Tomasek, L409, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $236,400.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Endure, LLC., L7, Wedgewood Creek Phase I, $235,000.

James Robert Kee; Taylor Lake Kee to Jason P. Eckels; Kaysan P. Schneider, 1710 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L3 B8, Cherry Creek, $234,900.

May Dy-Jackson; The Maly Dy-Jackson Living Trust to Caleb Albert; Sarah Albert, 15 Hogan Drive, Maumelle. L8 B8, Maumelle Club Manor, $230,000.

Charles Bradford Ferrell; Vatsana Phanavah Ferrell to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L67 B7, Cherry Creek, $227,000.

Terry Alan DeZonia; Marcia Shackelford DeZonia to Betty Sowell; Steven Sowell, L9 B7, Cedar Ridge, $225,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Chintan Patel; Shruti Patel, 4 Eastwood Court, Little Rock. L8 B7, Parkway Place, $220,000.

Zachary Boyd; Alexandra Boyd to Mason T. Jenkins; Madison Lane Jenkins, 104 Bucky Beaver St., Jacksonville. L315, Northlake Phase III-C, $215,000.

Jennifer L. Melero to Karen A. Green, L1 B6, Westlake, $214,000.

Eric V. Uzzell to MLS Management And Consulting, Inc., 618 Brierley Drive, Sherwood. L6 B7, Royal Manor, $212,256.

Adam Lynch; Rachael Lynch to Harold Gene Walker, Jr.; Karana Kay Walker, 5007 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock. L9 B7, Lakewood, $210,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Crissy Johnson, 1 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L21, Stagecoach Meadows, $209,265.

Kimberly Ann Shaw to Tanner Throne; Kaitlyn Throne, 4011 Sierra Forest Drive, Little Rock. L166, Pleasant Forest II, $209,000.

Donnie McDowell Mathis to Hannah P. Cutshall; Taylor R. Tucker, 7717 Briarwood Circle, Little Rock. L21, Fairhills, $205,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Laron Tosha Norman, 1 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L101 B1, The Parks Phase I, $200,900.

BJR Group, Inc., to Samuel B. Dickey; Elizabeth N. Turner, 705 Koehler Ave., Sherwood. L56, Silver Creek Phase I-A, $200,101.

Andrew Wong to Babatunji Olugbenga Ogunjobi, 11 Rio Grande Forest Drive, Little Rock. L135, Pleasant Forest II, $200,000.

Diedre F. Reed Davis; Edward Davis to Betty Wright, L4 B38, Cherry & Cox, $200,000.

Patsy M. Ray; The Ray Trust; E.W. Ray (dec'd) to Dale McGinnis, 496 S. Claremont Ave., Sherwood. L17 B311, Park Hill NLR, $199,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Eldridge Ingram, 19 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L13, Stagecoach Meadows, $199,890.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Raul Aleman; Maria Aleman, L18, Stagecoach Meadows, $197,815.

Barrett Kerth to Matthew Fettes, 9904 Vinson Court, Little Rock. L98, Treasure Hill Section 2, $197,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Mikael Thomas; Sonja Thomas, 25 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L11, Stagecoach Meadows, $195,490.

Jonathan Barket; Whitney Barket; Whitney Lunt to Brittany Anderson; Seth Anderson, 8 Flag Road, Little Rock. L162, Briarwood, $195,000.

Tonya L. Scott to Koreshia Boyd; Nancy Boyd, 45 Mine Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L148, White Oak Village, $193,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to ZDT Enterprises, LLC., 8609 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L37, White Oak Crossing, $191,625.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to ZDT Enterprises, LLC., 8517 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L40, White Oak Crossing, $191,225.

Sara J. Sikes; Sara J. Sikes Irrevocable Trust to Chestine Sanders, III, 53 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. Unit 53 Bldg 11, Reservoir Heights HPR, $190,000.

Jennifer L. Goss to James Gibbs Owen, IV, 3809 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. L3 B2, Heiseman, $190,000.

Asa Hutchinson; Susan Hutchinson to Sharon Cain, 206 Cambridge Place, Unit 206, Little Rock. Unit 206, Cambridge Place HPR, $187,500.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to AR Reddy Investments, LLC., 90 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L51 B113, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $187,000.

Susan Kay Bowers; Jimmy Dale Jennings, Jr.; Jimmy And Norma Jennings Revocable Trust to Trackside West, LLC., 2706 West 11th St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B10, Roots & Coy, $187,000.

Marjorie Jill Rensch; Edward Rensch, Jr., And Marjorie Jill Rensch Revocable Trust to Paul David Chesser, 313 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 313, Cambridge Place HPR, $185,000.

Mark Earle Finlay; Nichole M. Finlay to Brienna Haynes, 5500 Little Elm Lane, North Little Rock. L520, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $185,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Brittnay Wiles, 8617 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L35, White Oak Crossing, $183,000.

Leslie F. Daville; Leslie F. Daville Revocable Trust to John Robinson, 102 Tiffany Circle, Sherwood. L52, Highland Hill, $180,500.

Cory Strand to Mindy Strand, 6 Fairview Court, Jacksonville. L222, Foxwood Phase VI-A $180,000 6/3/22

Susan Kay Bowers; Jimmy Dale Jennings, Jr.; Jimmy And Norma Jennings Revocable Trust to Benjamin R. Oxner, 603 E. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L9 B331, Park Hill NLR, $179,900.

Jeffery Stender to SLC Batesville Rentals, LLC., 2709 Gray Fox Lane, Jacksonville. L20, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $178,000.

Zhengxian Zhang to Wesley Wibechman, 513 Springwood Drive, Little Rock. L12, Cunningham Section A Replat- West Highland, $176,000.

Betty S. Bowie to Jair Gomez; Janet Gomez, 209 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L12 B4, Country Club Park, $175,000.

John P. Campbell; Marilyn L. Campbell to Joseph Melberg; Una Drake, 820 North St., Apt. 4, Little Rock. Unit 4 Bldg. 820, The Cliffs HPR, $175,000.

Audra J. Avila; Audra J. Miller to Alexis Uvonne Alexander, 821 Silver Hill Road, North Little Rock. L11 B5, Green Hills, $173,000.

Tamara T. Williams; Jesse L. Gatewood; Jessie L. Gatewood to REI Nation, LLC., L12, West Glen, $172,000.

Latifch Shafii to Mont-Nor Properties, LLC., L3, Edgepark Phase II, $170,000.

Brooke Baker to Cynthia Cooke; Alyssa Chunn, 7211 Missouri Ave., Little Rock. L3 B10, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands; Lot A, Prickett's Replat- Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $169,900.

Nadia Lalla Landis; Nadia Lalla; John W. Landis to Jack Reilly Properties, LLC., 303 Cambridge Place, Little Rock. Apt 303, Cambridge Place HPR, $168,000.

T'Rara W. Holt to REI Dynasty, LLC., 10 Towne Park Court, Little Rock. L5, Towne Park, $166,000.

Michael James Moody; Ellen Olivia Moody to Jose M. Holloway, 7201 Forest Dale Drive, North Little Rock. L6, Forest Dale, $163,540.

Carolyn L. McGowan; Carolyn Carter to SFR3-040, LLC., 5808 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L1 B5, Overbrook, $162,000.

Linda & Steve Averitt, LLC., to Christopher Jones, 508 W. Lee Ave., Sherwood. Pt SE SE 1-2N-12W, $161,850.

REI Nation, LLC., to Jabros Endure, LLC., L22, Windamere, $160,000.

SFR3-040, LLC., to Michael Robert Earl, 106 Wells Fargo Trail, Jacksonville. L50, Stagecoach Village Phase III, $160,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Double Trouble, LLC., 20 Woodhill Drive, Little Rock. L37, Point West, $155,000.

Karen L. Sevier to Magdaleno Morales, L84 B202, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Gary K. Carlile; Talaina Carlile to Dan Vernell Smith; Louelle Smith, 1813 Hidden Oaks Drive, Jacksonville. L17, Hidden Oaks, $155,000.

Bryan Glaze; Sonja Glaze to Ashtyn Jones; Garrett Jones, 1409 Sheridan Drive, Jacksonville. L40, Crooked Creek Phase I, $153,000.

Mark A. Johnston to Helen Davey, 423 Fountain Ave., Little Rock. L36 B1, Young's Park, $152,000.

Austin W. Patton to Gerald P. Judge, 41 Sheraton Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L68, Arbor Oaks Phase II, $150,000.