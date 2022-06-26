School districts face hiring hurdles

In the state with the sixth-lowest average teacher salary in America, recruiting and retaining teachers is a challenge.

In Arkansas' neighboring states of Mississippi and Tennessee, the minimum starting salary is higher. For a teacher with a bachelor's degree, the four Arkansas districts with the top starting salaries are all located in the northwest corner of the state.

Districts in southeast Arkansas do not rank among the bottom four, but Cathi Swan, director of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, would like to see the region's schools offer salaries close to those in Springdale, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers to attract and possibly retain bright minds molding younger ones.

"It's a challenge in Pine Bluff. It's a challenge in Jefferson County. It's a challenge in southeast Arkansas, and it's a challenge in the United States of America," Swan said.

An act of the state Legislature may help southeast Arkansas districts compete with their northwest counterparts.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this month proposed to elevate the minimum from the scheduled $36,000 for the 2022-2023 school year to $46,000, adding he would consider a special session either in July or August. The minimum teacher salary in Arkansas, regardless of years of experience, is expected to jump by $1,100 from 2021-2022, under Act 170 of the 2019 state Legislature, which declared the shortage of teachers in many areas of the state an emergency.

Arkansas' average teacher salary of $49,438 is sixth-lowest in the nation, according to WorldPopulationReview.com, but state Education Commissioner Johnny Key has said raising the minimum salary to $46,000 would push the average salary to $60,000, ranking the state 16th.

During a recent state Board of Education meeting, Key said an increase in salary would make a career in education a viable option in Arkansas, and there would be an increased likelihood of hiring teachers with the strongest qualifications. Under a proposed salary schedule, certified full-time educators would receive a minimum $4,000 ongoing increase.

Swan endorses Hutchinson's idea.

"A hundred and 10 percent," she said, "because the research shows teacher pay is one of the challenges for recruitment and retention. When you look around the states, even our border states, and many of them have higher salaries -- there's now a billboard on I-630 and University [in Little Rock] from another state recruiting teachers to come to that state."

The digital advertisement persuades onlookers to consider becoming a teacher in Dallas, Texas, adding it offers a salary range of $60,000-$102,000. Texas' minimum teacher salary schedule in 2021-2022 ranged from $33,660 for a first-year teacher to $54,540 for one with 20 or more years' experience.

In Arkansas, the maximum starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor's and 15 or more years' experience will increase by $1,100 to $42,750 and, for a teacher with a master's and the same amount of experience, by $1,100 to $48,150.

OBSTACLES IN RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION

Swan's agency assists potential teachers in area school districts in attaining full certification. Meanwhile, southeast Arkansas school superintendents feel the struggle in hiring teachers and keeping them.

"It is definitely difficult to attract and retain teachers for a myriad of reasons," Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren said. "Some of the reasons include negative perceptions about our community and school district, the decreasing numbers of college graduates who finish with teaching degrees, and the significantly lower salaries for the highly qualified persons in this profession compared to those in so many other professions."

Andrew Curry, who will celebrate his first anniversary as Watson Chapel School District superintendent July 1, moved from an assistant superintendent role in a north Arkansas district. He said the challenge of finding fully certified teachers is not unique to the southeast corner of the state, which has dealt with its share of economic challenges over the years.

"Watson Chapel struggles to find fully certified teachers in some areas much like every other school district in the state," he said. "Our school board provides a $5,000 attendance bonus for teachers, and strong support for new teachers. We raised our starting salaries to $38,000 minimum."

Warren did not state the minimum salary in the PBSD, which is under supervision of Key and the Arkansas Department of Education, but she said the district raised the base pay by almost $3,000 in the past two years. The district grew in area and population with the annexation of the Dollarway School District last July 1.

"We are proud to extend for the second year in a row a generous attendance incentive in the amount of $5,000 to certified staff who are in good standing and attend 95% of the academic school year," Warren said. "This incentive is designed to promote face-to-face instruction during the pandemic. In addition to this incentive, we are executing for the first time a signing bonus of $1,000 to teachers who sign a contract with the district prior to Aug. 1. This signing bonus also includes returning teachers."

Fordyce School District Superintendent Judy Hubbell, like Warren and Curry, supports Hutchinson's proposal, but she's calling on state legislators for additional funding that would support raises for many years.

"The last raise, we didn't have enough money to sustain it," Hubbell said of her 744-student district. "It seems like the state wants to force consolidation on us. Our kids deserve an education as good as Springdale, Fayetteville and Bentonville. We concern ourselves with a summer feeding program so our kids don't go hungry.

"I'm a fan of Commissioner Key, but we need our Legislature to know we need money to run schools."

Online data from the Arkansas Department of Education did not reveal a percentage of fully certified teachers in each of the area districts, but the student-teacher ratio in each district is low.

Fordyce has a 7-to-1 ratio with the average teaching experience being 8.13 years.

At Watson Chapel, it's 10-to-1 with an average of 9.67 years' experience; and at Pine Bluff, it's 12-to-1 with the average experience at 11.22 years.

HOW TEACHERS ARE CERTIFIED

Teachers in Arkansas must either be certified by passing a Praxis exam as part of their four-year college study, which would give them a five-year license, or going through one of a number of alternatives, or "pathways."

Some of the pathways, as described by ARESC recruitment and retention coordinator Bill Shelly:

ArPEP -- Arkansas Professional Educator Pathway, open to anyone who has a bachelor's degree and goes through two years of pedagogy training while working in a school district. Upon completion, the teacher is awarded a five-year standard license. The educator must pass a content Praxis exam and a pedagogy test.

MAT -- Master of Arts in teaching, open to anyone who has a bachelor's degree and is working on pedagogy training and in the classroom, and

Arkansas Residency Program -- which works with two- and four-year higher institutions to provide teacher experience.

"It's part of this grow-your-own initiative because you're getting students in your school and your community to stay in your school and your community and keep those licensed teachers, because we are having a hard time attracting teachers from other places into some areas," Shelly said.

Another grow-your-own resource is Educators Rising, or EdRising for short, which provides teacher preparation programs at school-based chapters. Keiren Minter, a senior at Watson Chapel High School, is a national ambassador for Educators Rising and was being selected for a national office last week, ARESC teacher excellence coordinator Celeste Alexander said before traveling to the national conference in Washington, D.C. Minter was a national semifinalist in an EdRising speech contest last year.

EdRising allowed Dollarway High School rising seniors Jasmine Stinnett and Savannah Lawson to enter a local children's literature competition.

The girls created a book called "Mello's Aquatic Life" and earned second place.

At least 60% of teachers nationally instruct in the same community in which they grew up, according to ARESC leaders.

"That's why grow your own programs work well, because most teachers who want to teach want to return where they came from," Alexander said.

The trick local education leaders hope to master is attracting teachers to their communities, even if they're not experiencing the same rate of growth as their northwest Arkansas counterparts.

"If people knew what a great community Fordyce is, people would beat down the door to come here," Hubbell said, noting her district has sent a recent graduate to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

In southeast Arkansas, money never hurts.

"Money isn't everything, but without it you can't do anything, so we are doing what we can in this area to improve salaries of our teachers and staff," Warren said.

From left, Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative Director Cathi Swan, teacher excellence coordinator Celeste Alexander and recruitment and retention coordinator Bill Shelly discuss pathways for teachers to gain full licensure inside the ARESC offices in Pine Bluff on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

