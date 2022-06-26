Stone rising sharply among baseball Arkansans





There's been some movement involving Arkansans chasing their dreams in professional baseball since we listed them in April.

Here's an update among those who've at least reached Double A:

GAVIN STONE LAKE CITY/DOUBLE A DODGERS

No one on our list of Arkansans is rising faster in the minors than Gavin Stone, who struck out 13 for Tulsa in a win over Northwest Arkansas earlier this month at Arvest Park. Stone, 23, improved to 4-3 on Friday after pitching five scoreless innings in a 3-2 win over Midland.

Stone, who began the season in Single-A, has 1.33 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 61 innings. Those kind of numbers certainly has the attention of the Dodgers and the former all-state basketball player at Riverside (Caraway and Lake City consolidation) appears to be on the fast track to LA within the next year or two.

GRANT BLACK NEWPORT/DOUBLE A CARDINALS

Grant Black is another Arkansan who was successful recently at Arvest Park, home of the Naturals.

Black bailed Springfield out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and picked up the win during a 5-3 victory over Northwest Arkansas earlier this week. The win helped the Cardinals end a four-game losing streak.

It's easy to cheer for guys like Black, who was not drafted by any major league teams after pitching collegiately at Arkansas-Monticello. Black played two years in the Frontier and Atlantic Independent Leagues before the Cardinals acquired his contract and placed him in organized baseball.

Is Triple-A Memphis in the near future for the former Greyhound from Newport? That's yet to be determined but it'll be a much shorter drive for his family and friends to see him play.

JALEN BEEKS PRAIRIE GROVE/TAMPA BAY RAYS

It still seems odd to pull a pitcher after two scoreless innings but that's the way they do things with starters in Tampa Bay, home of the Rays.

Beeks would be among the league leaders in ERA (1.82) but he has far too few innings to qualify. Still, the former Razorback from Prairie Grove is putting together a solid season after missing nearly 1 1/2 years after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay signed Beeks to a one-year contract, unsure really of what to expect from the left-hander coming off such a serious arm injury. If anyone deserves a new contract it is Beeks, who's made 18 appearances with three starts for the Rays, who began Saturday 13 1/2 games behind the Yankees in the East Division of the American League.

ASHTON GOUDEAU NEWPORT/TRIPLE A ROCKIES

Another player from Newport (pop. 7,300) in the upper echelon of professional baseball?

Believe it. Goudeau was born in Arkansas but graduated from high school in Union, Mo., which is 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Goudeau, 29, has bounced around for several years in professional baseball. He pitched in 12 games this season for Colorado before being sent down to the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate at Albuquerque, N.M., home of the Isotopes.

Yep. He's an Isotope playing at Isotopes Park.

Could be worse. He could be a Lug Nut playing on a Single-A ball field in Lansing, Mich.

DREW SMYLY LITTLE ROCK/CHICAGO CUBS

It's been a tough year for Drew Smyly, who made his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

Smyly is currently on the disabled after being sidelined for the second time with the Cubs, where he is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA. There are projections that Smyly, 33, could be back soon pitching for the Cubs.

Even if he doesn't return, Smyly can be proud of his career in the major leagues, including last season when he went 11-4 in 29 games with the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

BLAKE PARKER FAYETTEVILLE/TRIPLE A ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Blake Parker is another journeyman pitcher from Arkansas who's played with several teams in the major leagues.

He's currently stuck at Triple-A Memphis, where he's 1-2 with a 6.04 ERA in 24 games with the Redbirds. Still, it's been quite a ride for Parker, who reached the Major Leagues as a pitcher after playing third base, right field, and catcher in college for the Razorbacks.

EVAN LEE BRYANT/DOUBLE-A NATIONALS

June 1, 2022 is a day Evan Lee, a former Razorback from Bryant, will long remember.

That's when Lee was called up by the Nationals to make his major league debut as a spot starter against the New York Mets. Lee was charged with the loss but the left-hander displayed plenty of moxie when he limited the Mets to four hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Lee was returned quickly to Double-A Harrisburg, Pa., but he's at least on the Nationals' radar after his impressive showing during a time of need for the parent club.

BLAINE KNIGHT BRYANT/TRIPLE-A BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Quality starts have been rare for Blaine Knight, where the former Razorback is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA at Triple-A Norfork, Va.

His walk-to-strikeout ratio (23/28) is part of the problem.

TY TICE PRAIRIE GROVE/DOUBLE-A DIAMONDBACKS

Tice currently wears the uniform of the Sod Poodles in Amarillo, Texas, where he's 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA in 15 appearances.

Tice made his major league debut last year with Toronto before being traded to Atlanta, where he made one appearance.



