Street name change closer to reality in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista's Mold Lane is a step closer to becoming Mac Lane, a change set in place to honor a former resident who lived on the lane.

The request, tabled during the Bella Vista City Council's May regular session, will be voted on -- as will all of the items that appeared on the work session agenda June 17 -- during the City Council's regular session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the District Court Building.

Planning staff received a request for the name change earlier this year from residents of 1 Mold Lane in honor of the late resident at that address who went by the name "Mac."

The family of 1 Mold Lane has sent letters to the three other property owners on Mold Lane notifying them of their intent to request this change. During Monday's work session it was pointed out staff has not received any objection from the other property owners. The current street name was established via the Flint Subdivision in 1967.

Benton County 9-1-1 Administration gave its approval of the request to planning staff via email April 28.

The other old business item discussed by of the City Council during the work session was an ordinance amending a section in the city's Code of Ordinances regarding access management to provide clarification regarding access drive distance from intersections, and for other purposes.

The ordinance will receive a second reading Monday night.

New business items discussed included:

• An ordinance amending city code to define short-term rentals, to provide for inclusion of short-term rental uses within the table of uses, to determine a short-term rental usage as of right or with a conditional use permit within particular zones and for other purposes.

• An ordinance regulating short-term rentals, to provide for the requirement of a permit to operate a short-term rental, to provide a process for revocation of a short-term rental permit, to provide safety inspection requirements for short-term rentals, to provide occupancy limits for short-term rentals, providing penalties for violations and for other purposes.

• An ordinance amending the Bella Vista zoning ordinance and map to rezone property from conservation district zoning to neighborhood commercial zoning. The parcel is currently a parking lot located east of Riordan Hall, a parcel on which a new member services building will be built for the Property Owners Association.

• An ordinance amending city code to address grading plan requirements, grading and erosion control permits and land alteration requirement and for other purposes.

• An ordinance waiving the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Superior Automotive Group in the total amount of $171,412 for the purchase of four 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles for use by the Bella Vista Police Department.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with L&M Office Furniture, through a state procurement contract, in the total amount of $364,356.63, for the purchase of furniture for use by the Police Department in the city's new Public Safety Building.