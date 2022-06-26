STRs in Hot Springs continue to polarize neighborhoods

HOT SPRINGS -- Vacation rentals revitalize neighborhoods and support families. They're also disruptive, bringing the city's tourism industry to residents' front doors.

Both sentiments were expressed Tuesday night at the Hot Springs Board of Directors business meeting, continuing the refrain the board has heard as it has tried to mediate the controversy for more than a year. It tabled an ordinance lowering the annual cap on short-term rentals in areas zoned for residential use after an amendment making the board part of the appeals process was introduced.

The current process drew criticism at last month's Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting. Several residents of a lake peninsula subdivision questioned why the zoning board was the venue for their appeal of the special use permit the city issued for a 7,400-square-foot home in their Bridgewater Point neighborhood.

Special use permits come from the regulatory scheme the board adopted last year. They're required for short-term rentals in areas zoned for residential use, but the Bridgewater Point residents said the appeals process doesn't weigh how a short-term rental affects the character of a neighborhood.

Several directors said making the city board the arbiter of appeals would improve the process. City directors hear appeals of conditional use permits, or dispensations for land uses that aren't granted by right in a zoning district. The zoning code allows them to consider how a conditional use affects other properties.

City Attorney Brian Albright told the city directors they could strike the zoning board from the short-term rentals regulatory ordinance that was adopted last year.

The ordinance also lowers the annual cap on short-term rental business licenses in residential zones from 500 to 400, effective next year. If there are more than 400 licenses at the start of the year, those over the cap will be eligible for annual renewal. About 300 had been issued at the end of last month.

Short-term rentals owner Briana Moore suggested the board wait to lower the cap until it knows how many residential licenses will be issued in 2022. She said short-term rentals have contributed to the revitalization of the Park Avenue area, making dilapidated, vacant structures habitable again. The Park and Whittington areas have some of the highest concentrations of short-term rentals, according to the city's GIS map.

"Park Avenue is a different world, and [short-term rentals] have played a part in that," she told the board, adding that short-term rentals are consistent with the long-range land use plan the board adopted in 2020.

Joseph Kemmer expressed a different view, telling the board the proliferation of short-term rentals in his neighborhood near the head of the Pullman Trail has brought an ever-changing cast of people to the area.

"I've not found it to be a great situation," he said. "I want neighbors. We can't have a neighborhood watch if I don't know who's in my neighborhood from day to day. I really do believe this business is not helpful for creating a neighborhood that is safe and that is productive."

Moore said the hundreds of renters she's hosted haven't caused problems.

"I find that short-term renters are generally respectful people, and they respect people's properties," she told the board. "If there's a host that is allowing parties, that's a host problem. That's somebody you need to hold accountable, and you have that process in place."

Brad Wolken, who lives in the lakefront neighborhood that brought the appeal to the zoning board last month, asked the board to give neighborhoods time to add short-term rentals to their list of restrictions.

Homeowners in a Northshore Drive subdivision invoked their bill of insurance to win an injunction against short-term rentals in 2016. The 1953 agreement prohibits lots from being used for commercial purposes. But because it doesn't expressly prohibit short-term rentals, the state Supreme Court overturned the lower court's ruling.

"Any restriction on the use of land must be clearly apparent in the language of a restrictive covenant," the high court wrote in its 2018 opinion.

Wolken said many neighborhoods have outdated restrictions that need updating.

"We need a minimum six-month time period to hold those meetings, hire those attorneys, draft documents and file the legal documents," he told the board.

Next month the board plans to consider an ordinance lowering the residential cap and amending the appeals process.