Texarkana airport sees potential in land deal

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana Regional Airport is hoping to attract an aviation-based business to lease a piece of property that was just approved for purchase.

During a regular meeting on Tuesday, the city Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the Airport Authority to purchase 8 acres of land adjacent to the airport from Plainfield LLC for $82,000.

The property is an undeveloped wooded area located on the south side of the airport between existing airport property and East 19th Street.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said by using federal coronavirus funds and offsetting the purchase cost from other property sales, the city can acquire the land at no cost.

"The reason we're interested in this property is that it joins existing airport property and would act as a bridge to existing Chamber of Commerce property," Mehrlich told the board. "We built a new taxiway for the new terminal building that goes right along that area. It would make this a prime piece of real estate for us to go out and market to try to bring in a maintenance repair or cargo company."