They eloped while their friends watched a movie





James Pierce put gas into the car Laura Womack was riding in with a friend and then pumped the friend for information about how to reach Laura.

In 1947, James had just come home to Carthage in Dallas County after completing his military service, and he was working in his father's filling station.

Laura's family, including 10 children, lived about 10 miles outside Carthage, in the Wave community, and Laura had just moved to Carthage to live with her older sister so she could finish high school there.

"She was a new girl in town, and she was beautiful," James says. "I thought, boy, I gotta find a way to talk to her and see if I can get a date."

James knew the guy Laura was with, so he asked him later for Laura's number and then he called to ask her for a date.

Laura agreed to go out with him, but she wasn't impressed with his manners on their date.

"I really didn't care too much about going but I went," Laura says. "Then I decided I wouldn't go out with him again."

She saw him after that, walking to the cafe across the street from where her sister lived for coffee or a bite to eat during the day while he was working a few blocks away at his dad's gas station. She liked that he was always dressed neatly, and she agreed to give him another chance at her friend's urging.

James would have understood if she had refused to see him again.

"I was still young and too much into the world," he explains. He was on his best behavior the second time around.

Laura had been engaged to a young man back home and had returned his ring after meeting James.

"That was very difficult and I think it really kind of hurt that boy. I'm sure about that," Laura says. "But, you know, I realize now and all down through the years that God put us together. I didn't have any knowledge back then. I just knew I wanted a man that could love me and a man that would take care of me."

They were at Laura's sister's house when James proposed a few months after they met.

She was going to graduate from high school a couple of weeks later, and she would have been expected to return home then.

"I didn't want to go back home. I had a wonderful mother and daddy that loved me but I thought if I went back home I would lose him," Laura says. "I wanted to go ahead and get married before I had to leave, even for a little while."

James and Laura made plans to see "Gone With the Wind" at the theater in Fordyce with some friends. They went to the theater with the other couple but didn't go inside with them. Instead they drove about eight miles southwest to Thornton.

"We found a preacher, went to his home and asked him if he would marry us," Laura says. "The preacher said, 'Yes, I will. Y'all come in.' They were having some kind of little meeting and there were three or four preachers in there. He married us."

They exchanged their vows that day, May 13, 1948, and then drove back to the theater in Fordyce, went inside and found seats in the back. Their friends were sitting closer to the front and didn't even realize they were gone.

"'Gone With the Wind' is a long movie," Laura says.

The movie ended and James took Laura home, to her sister's house, and then he went home, and no one was the wiser about their nuptials. Laura had a few days of school left and they planned to announce their marriage after she graduated.

Their secret came to light a tad sooner than they intended, but that turned out OK.

"It happened that one of the preachers who was there when we went to get married went on to Carthage and he told some people, 'There was a little couple from Carthage that got married the other night when I was at this preacher's house,'" Laura says. "My sister heard it and she asked me about it."

The night after Laura graduated, they left Carthage for Little Rock, moving right into the little place that James had rented for them. He had been accepted at then-Henderson State Teachers College in Arkadelphia and had planned to start classes there that fall, but after they married he went to work, set on supporting his new wife.

He went to the Draughon School of Business, learning about bookkeeping, and he later got a job in Pine Bluff at the Arkansas Highway Department and worked there until retirement. Laura owned a beauty salon for many years.

James and Laura have three daughters -- Lanell Chance of Hot Springs and Rose McKinley and Terri Tucker, both of Pine Bluff. They also have five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

"I'm so glad God put us together because I didn't have any idea who I really needed for a husband, to live the rest of my life with," Laura says. "God knew."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “He had just got back from the service and I think he had gotten off with the wrong crowd. But he was always dressed so nice and neat.”

He says: “She was a beautiful girl. She had long dark hair and I guess that made some difference, but I was attracted to her from the very beginning.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I wore a little skirt and a little top that was kind of a jacket with a blouse under it that my mother had made me.”

He says: “I had gotten the license in Sheridan but we decided at the spur of the moment to get married that night.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Stay close to Jesus. He’s kept us together.”

He says: “There are going to be differences and spats sometimes but treat your wife with respect and kindness.”









Laura Womack and James Pierce went with friends to see a movie on May 13, 1948, but they left their friends at the theater and found a preacher in a nearby town who would marry them. “I sure was nervous that night, but apparently our friends did not know it,” James says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





