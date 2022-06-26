Top WR target sees Arkansas as a good fit

ESPN 4-star receiver Micah Tease is yet another top prospect to visit Arkansas multiple times with this weekend’s official visit being the latest.

“It was a pretty good visit overall,” Tease said. “Last-minute decision, but it was a very good visit.”

Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, also visited Fayetteville for the Texas game last September and Jan. 22.

He has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools.

The Saturday night dinner with coaches, prospects and their families at a local Japanese steakhouse was a highlight of his visit.

“That was pretty cool getting around all the players and interacting with all the chefs,” he said.

Tease is also rated the No. 37 wide receiver and No. 258 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class.

He had 31 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and also had 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions with 1 returned for a score. He also had 1 forced fumble, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 blocked punt.

He was able to get an in-depth look at how he would be utilized as a receiver should he play his college football in Fayetteville.

“We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slideshow of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system,” Tease said. “That’s pretty much what we learned new.”

Arkansas tight end commitment Luke Hasz and Tease are good friends.

“He’s telling me to jump on board a little bit, but he’s letting me take my time with the process,” Tease said with a smile.

The Razorbacks’ chances of landing him appear to have increased.

“Definitely went up. Definitely went up, because I definitely got to see how I would thrive in the system and really it’s just a good spot, man. It’s just a good spot,” Tease said. “It’s not far from home. I like the campus. I like the people around me, the coaches, so it’s a good fit overall."

He said his trips to Arkansas, Southern Cal and Notre Dame wrap up his official visits.

Tease gave a timeline on a decision.

“Sometime before August, before my season starts,” he noted.