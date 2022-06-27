Arkansas reports 507 new covid cases on Sunday and 888 on Saturday, when technical problems delayed data release

After resolving a technical glitch with its covid-19 dashboard, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 507 new cases on Sunday and 888 cases on Saturday.

The state has recorded a total of 861,010 cases since March 2020. Cases increased by 575 last Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was 817 on Sunday, the third time in three days it had been above 800 since the week ending Feb. 24. The state reported 5,718 new cases in the past week.

Active cases increased to 10,141 Sunday, up 140 from Saturday. It was the second time in two days the number was above 10,000 since since Feb. 19, when 11,308 active cases were reported. Active cases increased by 1,378 in the past week.

As of Sunday, there have been 839,071 recoveries. There were 367 new recoveries Sunday and 296 last Sunday.

There were 188 people hospitalized due to covid-19 on Sunday. The number increased by four Sunday and decreased by eight since last Sunday.

As of Sunday there were 32 patients in intensive care, down by three from Saturday and up by six since last Sunday.

There were 10 patients on ventilators Sunday with the number remaining consistent with Saturday. The number increased by one since last Sunday. There have been 11,568 deaths reported in Arkansas since March 2020. The death count remained stable Sunday and has risen by 28 since last Sunday.

The state now has 1,620,922 fully vaccinated individuals, up by 1,335 since last Sunday. The state has administered 685,830 booster shots, up 197 from Saturday.

In Saturday's report that was delayed because of technical problems, there were 888 new cases, bringing the total cases reported since March 2020 to 860,503. Cases increased by 708 since the previous Saturday. The rolling seven-day average for new daily cases was 827, the highest daily average since Feb. 23 and the second time in two days it had been above 800 since the week ending Feb. 24. The state reported 5,786 cases in the past week.

Active cases increased by 406 on Saturday with 10,001 active cases statewide. It was the first time the number has been above 10,000 since since Feb. 19. The number of active cases increased by 1,510 in the past week.

As of Saturday since the start of the pandemic there had been 838,704 recovered cases. There were 478 new recoveries on Saturday.

Hospitalizations numbered 185 on Saturday. The number fell by six on Saturday and by four since the previous Saturday. There were 35 patients in intensive care due to covid-19, and the number had increased by eight since the previous Saturday.

There were 10 patients on ventilators Saturday with the number up by one since Friday. The number also increased by one since the previous Saturday.

Since March 2020, there had been 11,568 deaths. The number increased by four on Saturday and 35 since the past Saturday, when the state reported no deaths.

There were 1,620,863 people in the state who have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The number increased by 1,354 since the previous Saturday. The state had administered booster shots to 685,633 individuals with an additional 4,794 reported since the past Saturday.