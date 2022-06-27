Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
June 16
Aaron Michael Blaney, 38, and Jessica Ashley Arendt, 39, both of Rogers
Bradley Dion Campbell Jr, 25, and Mackenzie Erin Wade, 24, both of Rogers
Adam Steven Hardin, 22, Conway, and Hannah Marie Marasco, 23, Russellville
David Miles Hickman, 57, and Deborah Ann Killmer, 65, both of Bella Vista
Gonzalo Wayne Hidrogo, 41, Rogers, and Shylina Ann Hidrogo, 42, Springdale
Joseph Tyler Miller, 35, and Shasta Gaelin Blackford, 32, both of Lowell
Nicholas Quinton Sharp, 23, and Isabella Anne Ellerbee, 22, both of Bentonville
Jerry Delayne Shell, 79, Bentonville, and Johnnie Marilyn Robertson, 79, Rogers
Darrel James Ernest Tyler, 43, and Kristin Alice Yvonne Santos, 29, both of Harviell, Mo.
June 17
Maniratnam Avula, 29, and Chelsie Marie Kittle, 29, both of Bentonville
Douglas Tyler Beckman, 31, Bentonville, and Sara Rachael Wood, 35, Springdale
Joseph Andrew Courter, 26, Bentonville, and Margarita Aldape Orozco, 21, Rogers
Johnny Dean Huddleston, 25, and Bailey Marie Long, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Kenneth Wayne Huddleston, 28, and Rachel Michelle O'Neal, 35, both of Springdale
Ronald Allen Jackson, 56, and Amy Louise Sovine, 51, both of Bella Vista
Sean Michael Kenney, 25, Siloam Springs, and Emily Ellen Reed, 23, Pittsburg, Kan.
Dylan Cade Lett, 24, and Courtney Jane Goodwin, 25, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Drew William Long, 35, and Danielle Marie Harms, 36, both of Bentonville
Jeremiah Levi Luethje, 23, and Kymberlee Anne Van Zandt, 23, both of Bentonville
Ethan Roy Mendenhall, 32, and Sara Burns, 27, both of Bentonville
Justin Ross Sanders, 24, and Kendall Nicole Knox, 25, both of Grove, Okla.
Rigoyonatan Zendejas, 24, Springdale, and Beatriz Avila, 38, Rogers
June 20
Matthew Steven Barber, 22, and Chloe Adelle Umdenstock, 22, both of Bentonville
Spencer Duane Gordon, 50, Rogers, and Jamie Lee Summers Stacks, 49, Conway
Karry Robert Kirby III, 36, and Angie Laray McDowell, 36, both of Rogers
John Alex Neal, 26, and Ana Luz Garcia Reza, 24, both of Lowell
Jacob Ashton Norris, 21, and Rebecca Jean Oatman, 20, both of West Fork
David Justin Porter, 41, and Amy Leigh Shastid, 45, both of Rogers
Christopher James Possehl, 56, and Sarah Elizabeth LaPorte, 54, both of Bella Vista
Benjamin Wade Sivley, 47, and Amanda Rae Phipps, 42, both of Cave Springs
Timothy Lee Underwood, 42, and Autumn Nicole Williams, 33, both of Bentonville
June 21
Tommy John Barnes, 39, and Nicole Marie Bresley, 44, both of Lowell
Roberto Barroso Martinez, 29, Springdale, and Audrey Lupita Rodriguez, 28, Rogers
Blake Ryan Dover, 29, and Kali Jo Reynolds, 39, both of Bentonville
Robert Dalton Gleghorn, 27, and Mary Claire Farnan, 27, both of Lowell
Jeffrey Daniel Hollenback, 35, and Bailey Jo Scott, 22, both of Bella Vista
Robert Lee Holson, 73, and Janie Louise LeRoy, 77, both of Watts, Okla.
Elliott Donovan Kelle, 25, and Danielle Anna Gloy, 22, both of Bella Vista
Andrew Dean Watts, 40, and April Jewell Blackaby, 39, both of Bentonville
June 22
Aidan Paul Bartholomew, 18, and Chloe Ilene Hallbauer, 22, both of Rogers
Trace Donald Burk, 24, and Courtney Nicole Ephgrave, 22, both of Fayetteville
Cody Robert Faulkner, 26, Rogers, and Natalia Reneaum Tello, 23, Fayetteville
Harrison James Francis, 22, Cave Springs, and Caitlyn Grace Watson, 21, Watts, Okla.
Joshua Shawn Hayes, 39, Washburn, Mo., and Nicolette Joy Treider, 44, Neosho, Mo.
Timothy Jay McDonough, 31, and Rachel Morgan Stuart, 31, both of Hattiesburg, Miss.
Gilberto Ferrel Perez, 48, and Reannon Renea McKenzie, 42, both of Gravette
Leonard Dale Simpson Jr, 40, and Te'neyl Jo Hagman, 41, both of Cave Springs
Justin Ryan Undernehr, 29, Bentonville, and Hollie Ann Reed, 28, Rogers
Bo Joshua Weber, 28, and Kennedy Lynn Cox, 26, both of Bentonville