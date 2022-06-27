Benton County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 13

Blake Street House

301 N.E. Blake St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or maximum registering thermometer available for dish machine.

Camp Acacia

9345 WPA Road, Gentry

Critical violations: Not all foods in the walk-in cooler are at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Pan of raw chicken stored above other raw meats in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Ember Mountain Coffee Co.

501 E. Third St., Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands after coming back inside prior to making a customer order. Utensils are not being sanitized after being washed and rinsed. Facility is using a low splash type of bleach for wiping cloths.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No test strips on location at the time of inspection. Holes in the concrete around the floor drain under the three-compartment sink. Gap between the wall and the mop sink where water can get between the wall and the mop sink.

Super Donuts

136 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. Employee wrapping burritos with bare hands. Plugged in coffee maker in the front hand washing sink and bags and trash in the other hand washing sink. Raw meat, raw bacon, raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods and container of dough in the refrigerator. Two flats of raw shell eggs stored on a crate next to the refrigerator at room temperature. No date marking on open packages of ham. A medicine applicator in a cup on the top shelf in the refrigerator above food items. Medicine was in the applicator. Cans of roach spray found next to the tray rack and under the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Employee did not wash hands prior to working with open food. Wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer. One cloth hanging over the edge of the rolling table with black spots on the side of the table under the towel. Employee could not find the test strips for sanitizer. Equipment visibly dirty. Floor and wall by the frosting are visibly dirty with food/frosting. Small refrigerator visibly dirty inside and the handle.

Susie Q Malt Shop

614 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Tokyo House of Rogers

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverages throughout prep area. Raw chicken stored over ready to eat items in walk in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Multiple large buffet plates have cracked, chipped or broken edges.

June 14

Auntie Anne's

One Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: Big dogs and mini dogs are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No thermometer to check food temperatures. Permit posted but expired.

Avoca Convenience Stop

124 U.S. 62 North, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Construction occurring. Management states not related to plumbing or food service.

Coastal Roast

One Airport Blvd., Suite 400, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees are using the hand washing sink as a dump/rinse sink. Steam pitchers are not being washed and sanitized frequently as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Clean spoons stored under the soap dispenser at the hand washing sink. Standing water in the bottom of the milk cooler. Repeat violation. Hand washing sink faucet is loose. Permit not posted in customer view.

Core Brewing Company

One Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Facility does not have a thermometer to check food temperatures. Permit posted but expired.

Foghorn's Rogers

2221 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Oily grime buildup on floor under all kitchen equipment including refrigerators and storage shelves.

Fred's Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer is dispensing at 25 ppm chlorine from dish machine. Ribs in hot hold cabinet were at 115 degrees. Sausage at 57 degrees in cold hold unit. Cold hold unit is not currently in operation and ice is being used to help keep cool. Repair man scheduled to fix. Multiple flies present in the kitchen area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No chlorine or quat test strips available.

Goat Lab Brewery

722 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Disc thermometer not reaching 160 degrees in mechanical dishwasher.

Noncritical violations: None

Gravette Station

108 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution in three-compartment sink at 0 ppm. A quaternary ammonium compound solution shall be at 200 ppm.

Hiwasse Store

13471 Arkansas 72 West, Hiwasse

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Tongs for serving stored on top of hot-holding lid.

Jammin' Java

One Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Chili at 133 degrees. Maintain hot food at 135 degrees or above. Food in the back refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below (chili 47 degrees, milk 50 degrees and cream cheese 52 degrees).

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Facility does not have a thermometer to check food temperatures. Floor and area around/under the three-compartment sink is not clean. Permit not posted in customer view.

McDonald's

201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Open employee drink cup in kitchen area.

Noncritical violations: None

Pupuseria

1400 W. Walnut St., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of a certified food protection manager available at time of inspection.

Say Si Bon

One Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of the ice machine is visibly dirty on the drop guard, internal ice chute and exterior. Sandwiches in the grab-and-go case are not holding at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Facility does not have a thermometer to check food temperature.

Smokewood American Grill

One Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. No sanitizer being dispensed at the bar dishwasher. Soda nozzle at the bar is visibly dirty. Dressings in the servers cooler are not 41 degrees or below. Items served at breakfast and put in the two-door cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Items may have been left out during the change from breakfast to lunch. Sanitizer concentration at the lower prep kitchen three-compartment sink is too strong. Premix unit is leaking and not dispensing product at the correct concentration.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No thermometer in the bar cooler where the milk is stored. Facility does not have a thermometer to check food temperatures. Multiple plastic containers and lids are cracked or broken. No test strips at the bar to check sanitizer concentration.

June 15

Chick-fil-A

209 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips at the bar to check sanitizer concentration.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple unsecured employee beverages throughout kitchen. Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine. Items in fish prep walk-in cooler at 57 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine.

IDK Cafe

1 Cass Hough Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink. Prepared chicken and open packages of cheeses and deli meats in walk-in and prep tables not labeled with date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Prairie Creek Cove

14449 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Crispitos being kept at 127 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: None

June 16

D A R P Foundation

1199 Grant St., Decatur

Critical violations: Live roaches seen in the food preparation kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Provide a copy of the food safety managers certificate within 10 days.

Encarnacion Meat Market

1910 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand sinks near fryer or butcher area. No hand soap available at hand sink near fryer or butcher area.

Noncritical violations: No food safety certificate available at time of inspection.

Gallery Cafe

167 N. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: Food in the top part of the prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. Cottage cheese and one pan of tomatoes stored above the load line.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. No thermometer in the servers small cooler. Repeat violation.

Heirloom at the 1907

101 E. Walnut St., No. 301, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available at time of inspection.

I Love Pupusas

609 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge who is a certified food protection manager. Back door opening to fenced area has rusted bottom that does not seal properly.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1618 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large amount of ice buildup on floor of the walk-in freezer; ice buildup on bottom of the walk-in freezer door and condensation leak in the walk-in freezer.

Kids For The Future

425 S. Main St., Decatur

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

La Fogata Tacos & Papas Asadas

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Las Vaquitas Mexican Food

9210 Mount Zion Road, Decatur

Critical violations: Food in the refrigerator is at 46-48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. No sanitizer on location.

Siloam Springs Riding Club

2590 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Concession stand was not in operation for the 2022 Rodeo. Food trucks were on location for the event instead of the concessions operating.

TCBY

570 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Walmart Super Center-Deli/Bakery

406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand sinks in deli area only reached temperatures from 78 degrees to 98 degrees.

June 17

Avid Hotel

3402 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food protection manager on staff provided at time of inspection.

Cornerstone Academy Northwest

475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not know how much bleach to use for sanitizer concentration and did not know where or how to use the test strips to check the concentration. Hand washing sink had clean bowls in front of it. Spray bottle of bleach water too strong, over 200ppm. Concentration should be 50-100ppm.

Noncritical violations: Employee hair not effectively restrained. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

La Carreta

1038 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection. No paper towels available at time of inspection

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation available. Employees not wearing hair restraints.

Superbly Donuts

271 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Kitchen hand washing sink drains slowly. Drain appears to be partially clogged. Repeat violation. Permit expired. Permit fee has not been paid. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 13 -- Discovery Bridge Preschool Inc., 1715 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Nosh Food-Mobile, 400 S. Dodson Road, Apt. 17302, Rogers; TCBY, 2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 140, Rogers

June 14 -- Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 1515 Hudson Road, Rogers; Hard Luck Cafe, 501 First Ave., Gravette; Hype Coffee, 1111 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

June 15 -- Choo Choo's Pizza, 120 W. Rose St., Rogers; Crepes Paulette, 100 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 4, Bentonville; South Market, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville; War Eagle Mill Cafe, 11045 War Eagle Road, Rogers

June 16 -- Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers; D A R P Foundation-Building Two, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; Nacho Taters, 300 N. Second St., Rogers; Walmart Super Center-Food Store, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Ye Yo'S Mezca Leriat Taqueria, 101 E. Walnut St., Suite 20, Rogers

June 17 -- American Diner Restaurant, 914 S. Eighth St., Suite 107, Rogers; Buzzards Pizza & Subs, 8399 Beaver Shores Drive, Rogers; El Rinconcito Restaurant, 1803 S. Eighth St., No. 10, Rogers; Los Three Catrachos, 401 S. Bloomington St., Suite 7, Lowell; Onyx Coffee Lab at the Railyard, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers; The 120 A Tapas Bar, 120 S. Second St., Rogers



