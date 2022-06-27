BFF Final Day: Crawdads sing in Bentonville screening

An audience at Skylight Cinema in Bentonville was the first to see footage of the "Where the Crawdads Sing" movie Sunday as one of the final in-person events of the Bentonville Film Festival. The screening was sold out.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" is a film adaptation of the famous novel published in 2018 by Delia Owens, of which more than 12 million copies have been sold. Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, is producing the movie with Witherspoon as one of the producers. Among the songs on the soundtrack is an original by Taylor Swift titled "Carolina."

The movie will be released in theaters July 13.

Author Delia Owens, director Olivia Newman and producer Elizabeth Gabler attended the extended preview and discussed the making of the movie after the screening. Geena Davis introduced the all-female team.

"We couldn't think of a better place to screen it than the Bentonville Film Festival," Newman said before the film clips rolled. "It celebrates women filmmakers -- this is an all-female led team -- [and] the footage is scenes from the movie that will give you the broad strokes of the story. There are many Delia fans here and hopefully you recognize scenes from the book. We hope it lives up to her beautiful novel."

The screening showed a variety of key moments from the movie and lasted 30 minutes. Afterward, as remarks began, author Delia Owens teared up.

"I'm sorry I'm a little emotional right now," she told the crowd. "Thank you for making this. I'm thrilled at the film that this wonderful group of women and the whole team made. I'm so thrilled."

Owens grew up in south Georgia, where her mother encouraged her and her girlfriends to go far into the oak forest and experience real nature. She hoped Delia would spot a fox or perhaps a deer and its fawn.

"She'd say to me, go way out yonder where the crawdads sing," Owens said.

It formed a key part of Owens' personality and turned her into a lifelong wilderness explorer. She spent 23 years studying wildlife in Africa and ever since then, she's lived mostly near the wilderness. She learned through those years of experience how much humans are a part of nature rather than separate, but she also learned a lot about isolation, all things that are big themes in her hit book.

Producer Elizabeth Gabler of 3,000 Pictures Company said that when she first picked up the book, she couldn't put it down. She wanted badly to make it into a movie.

"I started to become more invested in Kya; she was breaking my heart on every page," Gabler said. "I just knew it was so cinematic and had such potential to bring it to life in film."

Gabler had worked with Reese Witherspoon on "Walk the Line" (2005) and looked to her as a benchmark for what's good performance-wise. Witherspoon's strong support of the book, which included making it one of her book club picks, reaffirmed that there was something really special in Owens' story.

The scope of the film, the depth of the characters and classicism of the story hearkened back to movies for Gabler like "Out of Africa," big movies that she hadn't seen anything like in the theater for a long time.

Newman said she identified with the story's strong sense of place as a character because she spent her childhood weekends and summers in the Catskills in a cabin with no electricity. She and her siblings had a lot of time to get to know nature.

Making "Where the Crawdads Sing" was a challenge on many levels, she said, because she had never shot film on boats or from drones, both of which were important filming in a marshland, and the weather presented a great hurdle. The team had picked a time of year that ordinarily isn't rainy, but ended up facing flooding while they were there. They shut down production for five days and had to wait for the water to recede from the house they had built for filming.

Owens said she wrote the novel over 10 years, and she wasn't sure she wanted it to be made into a movie. She wasn't going to hand it over to just anybody, she said. Landing people with experience like Witherspoon and Gabler gave her the confidence that they would stay true to the story she had created.

"The very first words out of their mouths were 'We want to stay with the story,'" Owens said. "'We love it, we're going to make a movie that is the same story as the book.'"

Although Sunday was the final day of the in-person festival, virtual screenings continue through July 3 at bentonvillefilm.org.

Author Delia Owens, film director Olivia Newman and film producer Elizabeth Gabler speak about the making of the film "Where the Crawdads Sing" after a 30-minute screening of key scenes. Newman said this was the first audience to see footage of the film adaptation of the popular novel. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)



Sunday's screening was sold out. Film and book aficionados streamed into Skylight Cinema, where the extended preview was shown on two screens. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)

