Crash leaves Cave City man, 36, dead





A Cave City man died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Independence County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Orvill L. Farris, 36, was traveling east on Antioch Road in Cave City at a high speed just after 11:40 p.m. when he lost control of his 1986 Honda ATV, according to the report. His vehicle left the south side of the roadway and overturned.

The crash was investigated by the Independence County sheriff's office. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.



