I-40 wreck kills Little Rock man, troopers say

A 21-year-old man from Little Rock died after striking a tree along Interstate 40 on Friday, troopers said.

Dexter Benton was driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz west on I-40 at White Oak Crossing at a high rate of speed when the crash happened around 9:20 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Benton went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The Pulaski County coroner’s office pronounced the driver dead at the scene, according to the report.

The report said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 262 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers provided by the state Department of Public Safety.