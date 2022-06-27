LR woman arrested

in biting of officer

A Little Rock woman faces three felony charges after she was accused of biting an officer and spitting in the officer's eyes.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to 15 Irving Drive at 4 a.m. Sunday to provide medical attention to Cormella Hall, 37, who was reportedly suicidal, according to an arrest report. She became combative and caused injury to the officer, police said. After further investigation, they found Hall had broken into the residence.

She is charged with second-degree battery, aggravated assault and residential burglary.

Capitol Police say

man publicly drunk

State Capitol Police arrested a man at 1:22 p.m. Saturday in a report of public intoxication, according to an arrest report.

Police said they found Tyler Gildner, 32, of Little Rock sitting on the Capitol steps pouring a red liquid over himself. When police asked him to stop, Gildner became upset, loud and disruptive, according to the report. He admitted to drinking, and police reported finding an almost empty 1.75-liter container of vodka in his backpack.

He is charged with three misdemeanors for public intoxication, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.