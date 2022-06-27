MASTER CLASS: Strip-mall fitness boutique concepts stretch to include flexibility studios





In the late 2000s, a concept called niche fitness started to gain traction. Specialty studios like Anytime Fitness, SNAP Fitness and Orangetheory Fitness allowed members convenient access to equipment in suburban strip malls across the nation.

This trend resulted in a more saturated, competitive fitness market where operators were forced to differentiate themselves by offering a premium member experience.

The list of fitness "concepts" goes on and on. Yoga, spinning and high intensity interval training (HIIT) are just a few of the many activities offered in specialty studios where a monthly membership buys full access to a single type of workout.

Having grown up around massive, 100,000-square-foot multipurpose facilities in which a spin class, swimming lesson and tennis match could happen simultaneously, it has been quite a change for me. For those who enjoy variety, there are still a handful of full-service clubs out there. Although rare, every community has at least one 2,000-pound gorilla fitness center with all the bells and whistles.

But the market has become so specialized that "stretch gyms" are now a thing. This concept allows members to schedule 20- to 60-minute assisted stretching sessions with a dedicated fitness specialist.

It's a cool idea, as flexibility has often been ignored as the least valued aspect of fitness. Most people think about body composition, strength or cardiovascular fitness as their primary focus. I'm certainly guilty of that, and I have the tight hamstrings to prove it.

About a week ago, I stopped by a stretch gym still in its soft-opening phase. I saw about 10 stretching tables and a handful of staff, along with a small reception area. I was greeted warmly and received the full sales presentation. I scheduled my free 20-minute session for a few days later, and I was off.

When I returned for that session, I met my "stretch specialist." She positioned me in front of an iPad, through which I had a postural evaluation that somehow helped identify my "tight spots." Then we got to work.

She used PNF stretching — Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation — a technique I learned about 25 years ago, and I realized I was far less flexible than I thought. It was eye-opening, to say the least.

So, I'm headed back for more this week. I'm really excited about my next session, because I felt great after the first one. I haven't stretched with that much intention in years, so hopefully I can gain flexibility and improved biomechanical function.

This week's exercise is similar to a postural assessment move I performed in the stretch gym. The Heels Up Wall Squat will strengthen the quads and calves, but it will also test flexibility in the hips and lower back.





1. Stand facing away from a wall with your feet shoulder width apart.

2. Back up until your back is touching the wall, then squat all the way down until your knees form a 90-degree angle.

3. Lift both heels off the floor.

4. Hold this position as long as possible, then stand back up and rest for 10 seconds.

5. Repeat for five repetitions, and do two sets.

To get the most out of the experience, try stretching the hamstrings and quads between reps. This will keep the legs flexible and should also improve performance. Now, let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

