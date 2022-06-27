Monardella, Alstroemeria and Monarda





Monardella macrantha common name is Hummingbird Trumpet Mint or Coyote Mint. It is a California native wildflower, but we found the plants for sale at Westwood Gardens in Fayetteville when we were up for the state mg conference. Several of us bought them to try. This member of the mint family has clusters of brilliant red, tubular flowers





held over low mats of dark green, shiny leaves. It is supposed to bloom from late spring through summer, and so far it hasn’t stopped in my yard. It does attract hummingbirds. Drought resistant/drought tolerant plant, it was sold as a rock garden plant.

Alstroemeria or Peruvian lilies





are often recognized as a long-lasting cut flower. I love them as a short-lived perennial in the garden. The longest I had one survive was 3 years, but I am trying again, with two varieties this year.





They get quite a bit of sun, but a little of it is filtered in late afternoon. They should bloom all summer long. Winter drainage is a must.





Monarda -or bee balm,





is another perennial mint family member. I toured a butterfly garden last week, and they had monarda everywhere. It was the tallest I have ever seen.





Monarda can become a bit aggressive, so watch where you plant it. It comes in red, pink, white, and purple. It thrives in full sun. When you have a lot of it planted close together it can suffer from powdery mildew. It is a bee and butterfly magnet.