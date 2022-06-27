• Lizzo announced Friday that she will donate $500,000 of proceeds from her upcoming fall tour to Planned Parenthood and other abortion organizations. Her pledge comes in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which will revoke federal protections for abortion. "I'm pledging $500K from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights," she announced on Twitter. The singer wrote that proceeds will also go to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Lizzo urged her followers to donate and sign the Bans Off My Body petition. To sweeten the deal, Lizzo added that live music and events company Live Nation will match her pledge, bringing the total funds up to $1 million for the reproductive health organizations. Live Nation acknowledged its end of the bargain on social media. "The most important thing is action & loud voices," Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post. "Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources -- this is a great loss but not a new one."

• The judge in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made a jury's award official Friday with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a judgment order into the court record after a hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury's award on her counterclaim that Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1. The jury found in Depp's favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. It found Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap. Heard has said she plans to appeal the verdict. During Friday's hearing, the judge said that if if Heard appeals, she must post a bond for the full amount of the $10.35 million award while the appeal is pending. The judge's order says both awards are subject to 6% interest per year.