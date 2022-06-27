NLR police kill suspect in shootout





North Little Rock police responding to a domestic disturbance and standoff Saturday night killed a man in a shootout that also wounded an officer and a police dog, according to department news release issued Sunday.

The wounded officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and the police dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment, the release said. Neither the victim nor the officer was identified in the news release.

At 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance with a weapon at the 3100 block of Donaghey Drive, according to the release.

Arriving on the scene, officers removed other people from the residence, leaving the suspect alone inside. Police then created a perimeter around the residence, and for several hours the department's crisis negotiating team attempted to communicate with the suspect without success.

Special operations officers responded, officials said, and had entered the residence to arrest the suspect when they exchanged gunfire with him. The suspect was hit during the exchange and was killed, the release said.

The news release did not identify the officers involved in the shooting. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the department's policy, according to the news release, and the shooting remains under investigation.



