North Little Rock schools OK settling with ex-head





The North Little Rock School District has agreed to settle with former Superintendent Bobby Acklin, who had sued the district for racial discrimination after he was fired in 2020.

The school district will pay Acklin $90,000 as a part of the settlement agreement announced during Thursday night's board of education meeting.

Acklin sued the district in November 2020 after the school board voted 4-3 to terminate his contract earlier that year. In his lawsuit, filed in federal court, Acklin alleged the school board violated the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act when it fired him in April 2020.

The school board hired Acklin, a former assistant superintendent with the district, to become North Little Rock's first Black superintendent in 2018, replacing Kelly Rodgers who had the final year of his contract bought out.

North Little Rock School Board President Rochelle Redus announced the settlement during Thursday night's special meeting, reading a statement from the district's legal counsel William Kees.

"The material terms of the settlement include an acknowledgement that the North Little Rock School District did not violate Mr. Acklin's rights or any applicable law. But that all parties felt it appropriate to resolve the disputed matter and move forward."

The school board voted unanimously to approve the terms of the settlement Thursday.

Attorneys for the school district or Acklin could not be reached Friday for comment.

Among the key points of Acklin's complaint was the board's vote to terminate him was divided along racial lines, with white members supporting his ousting. Attorneys for Acklin also argued as further evidence of racial discrimination the fact that he was paid $10,000 less than his predecessor and the board negotiated language to terminate him without cause.

Acklin's termination sparked debate among the school district as some felt the board's decision was done without much public input. Immediately after his ouster, Acklin said the move was "disheartening and unfair."



