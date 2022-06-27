OPINION | A WORD: Game’s little mystery has a very easy answer





Let's play a game of Obfuscation. I'll describe a common word that you will easily recognize — or not — in my clues.

Today's mystery word can be a noun or a verb. This word has four letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A rhizomatous monocotyledon whose flowers have "standards" and "falls."

Do you know the word? No? Here's another clue to help you:

◼️ A hook on the stem of a musical note indicating the duration or rhythmic value of the note.

Still unsure? How about ...

◼️ To weaken or sag; lose enthusiasm.

◼️ A flat stone used in paving.

◼️ A ship's country of registry.

◼️ To charge a player with a penalty.

I think you're probably very close to certain that you know. Just in case, try on ...

◼️ The generic object of which the banderole is one type and the pennon is another.

And one last clue to clinch it:

◼️ In patriotic metonymy, what the phrase "the old red, white and blue" refers to.

The answer June 20 was "people." I'll print this week's answer July 4, but feel free to email if you'd like an affirmation earlier.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



