TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Jolly 11th at national championships

University of Arkansas senior Logan Jolly finished 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Sunday at the U.S. Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. She ran 9 minutes and 46.91 seconds.

Tre'Bien Gilbert, a junior for the Razorbacks, ran 13.51 in the 110-meter semifinals. It was the 11th-fastest time.

Former Razorback Katie Izzo finished 17th in the 5,000 final, running 16:13.05. Former Razorback Kiara Parker ran 23.17 in the semifinals of the 200 and was 23rd.

In the U.S. Under-20 Championships, also held at Hayward Field, Arkansas freshman Heidi Nielson took third Saturday in the 3,000 in 9:52.98 to qualify for the World Under-20 Championships. She also qualified in the 5,000 after finishing second on Thursday night.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services