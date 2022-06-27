Sections
Super Quiz: It’s Hard

Today at 1:50 a.m.

1. Not having enough money to pay for necessities.

2. Text that is typed or printed on paper.

3. A lightweight protective helmet worn by construction workers.

4. Compulsory physical work imposed as punishment for a crime.

5. Close to; near.

6. The most dedicated and intensely loyal nucleus of a group or movement.

7. Under a great deal of strain and worry.

8. Advocating or involving a rigidly uncompromising course of action.

9. A product, plan or concept that people are reluctant to buy or accept.

ANSWERS

1. Hard up (hard put)

2. Hard copy

3. Hard hat

4. Hard labor (hard time)

5. Hard by

6. Hard core

7. Hard-pressed (hard put)

8. Hard line

9. Hard sell

Print Headline: Super Quiz: It’s Hard

