UA’s Razorbug delivers degrees to online students

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' RazorBug will tour throughout the River Valley this month to deliver diplomas to successful UA students who studied online.

Faculty and staff members were part of the group traveling Monday to the Fort Smith area to present diplomas to some of the recent graduates who earned degrees in online programs.

The RazorBug is a converted red Volkswagen Beetle that sports a Razorback snout, tail and razor-edged spine. It has been used for recruitment and special events since 2005. It continues the tour through south Arkansas with stops in Magnolia and El Dorado this week.

The students include:

• Cheyenne "Star" Lowrey-LaGrone received her master of science in nursing from Jan Emory, associate professor of nursing on Monday at her home in Fort Smith.

• Newton "Trey" Jenkins III will receive his bachelor of science in accounting from Matt Willingham, assistant director of online programs for the Sam M. Walton College of Business on Tuesday at United Federal Credit Union, 8900 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith.

• J. Isaac Brown will receive a master of science in electrical engineering from Roy McCann, professor of electrical engineering on Wednesday at Rockline Industries, 3070 Arkansas 10 in Booneville.

• Leanita Peitz will receive an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Kevin Brady, professor of educational leadership, and Ed Bengtson, head of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction on Wednesday in Clarksville.

• Alexandra Lemp will receive a master of education in educational leadership from Brady and Bengtson on Friday at her home in Fort Smith.

• Jason Rose will receive a master of science in engineering management from Megan Whobrey, adviser and academic services coordinator in the College of Engineering on Friday at his home in Fort Smith.