Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
June 16
Seth Gary Allen Billingsley, 21, Keller, Texas, and Michaelah Joy Gertz, 21, Tulsa, Okla.
Huthman Olawale Bisiolu-King, 30, and Morgan Taylor Long, 31, both of Fayetteville
Drake Christopher Coburn, 23, and Rose McHie Stewart-Maddox, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Alan Evans, 30, and Alexis Ja'Nae Bullard, 27, both of West Fork
Britton Douglas Garner, 24, Farmington, and Megan Danielle Haley, 22, Prairie Grove
Darlson Jamomo, 32, and Ann Batlok, 34, both of Springdale
Vincent Michael Shepherd, 21, and Kalyn Riley Masters, 21, both of Conway
Eric Rashad Thomas, 39, Fayetteville, and Jennifer Genaye Woodruff, 40, Springdale
Robert Wayne Thornton, 56, and Lisa Arlene Laird, 53, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Juan Carlos Villafuerte Gomez, 32, and Gloria Cecilia Garcia De La Cruz, 44, both of Fayetteville
David Wayne Ward, 48, and Cassandra Lynndell Dossett, 48, both of Elkins
Noah Stewart Young, 24, and Anna Kristine Hause, 26, both of Prairie Grove
June 17
Brandon Paul Arnold, 26, and Charlee Danyell Newton, 27, both of Winslow
Denny Darrell Birdsong, 55, and Sammie Ruth Apperson, 49, both of Springdale
Taran Lane Center, 23, and Jonabett Marie Hennessy, 22, both of Fayetteville
Bryce Matthew Covey, 27, and Alicia Vivian Diaz, 27, both of Fayetteville
Brandon William Early, 31, and Rachael Marie Jackson, 30, both of Fayetteville
Edward William Gross, 24, and Evan Marie Palmer, 20, both of Waverly, Ill.
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 52, and Estephany Olayo Chagoya, 35, both of Springdale
Darren Wayne Jarrett, 57, Westville, Okla., and Janet Lynne Conner, 60, Summers
Mackney Jilly, 30, and Sarah Riklon, 29, both of Springdale
Jonathon Cirkeland Jay Millard, 25, and Bonnie Ann Hafliger, 52, both of Fayetteville
Mirel Nikulcha, 22, and Kaitlyn Karina Maftey, 27, both of Springfield, Mo.
Eddie Jr. Ramirez Fernandez, 29, and Yeimi Lea Lindsey, 28, both of Fayetteville
Jorge Alberto Ramirez-Hernandez, 39, and Maria Leticia Vazquez Martinez, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Keith Anthony Todd, 52, and Kentrina Arzetta Fowler, 43, both of Springdale
Daniel Petrus Van Vuuren, 35, Newtonia, Mo., and Desaree Ilea Perry, 38, Springdale
Luis Angel Vasquez, 24, and Amada Maria Gonzales, 24, both of Springdale
Daniel Neal Voorhees, 54, Van Buren, and Lolita Carol Jones, 56, Springdale
Clyne Ashley Yarbrough, 50, Springdale, and Melissa Ann Adcock, 36, Crossett
June 20
Jorge Francisco Bonilla Garcia, 43, and Eunice Marlene Lopez Chapellin, 47, both of Springdale
Donny Erbin, 27, and Lisana Carland, 23, both of Springdale
Benjamin Phillip Gray, 20, and Laura Torres Olivares, 21, both of Centerton
Ethan Alexander Hamilton, 25, and Katelynn Reece Skaggs, 22, both of Fayetteville
Arturo Labra Sanchez, 42, and Pamela Quiros Aguero, 44, both of Lowell
Elliot James Mason, 23, Livermore, Calif., and Hannah Louise Maestri, 23, Fort Smith
Terence Egan Norton, 39, and Andrea Echandi Maillard, 31, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Mike Pichinevsky, 27, and Katie Joy Thomas, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Leander Songsong, 35, and Nosia Shammy, 25, both of Springdale
June 21
Cody Wayne Jordan, 42, and Leta Marie Darling, 43, both of Fayetteville
Narciso Juarez-Portillo, 44, and Gloria Barrera Mercado, 47, both of Hindsville
Ronald Lee Loeffle, 72, and Marilyn Janice Reece, 62, both of Springdale
Tyler Dylan Lothian, 30, and Patience Elizabeth Vaught, 25, both of Springdale
Kyle James Lawrence Macom, 37, and Cassandra Alaine Johnson, 32, both of Lincoln
Jackie Ray Mills, 75, and Lynda Kay Spencer, 74, both of Fayetteville
Isaiah Parker Puckett, 22, Fayetteville, and Natalie Claire Mathe, 22, Siloam Springs
Gavin Asher Taylor, 21, and Ashlyn Sierra Little, 19, both of Gentry
June 22
Amine Benazzouz, 33, and Sara Elach Hab, 26, both of Elkins
William Randall Burns, 37, Greenville, Texas, and Kathryn Rene Parker Smith, 45, Camden
Frank Lee Garza, 38, and Margarita Rosa Garcia, 40, both of Fayetteville
Arturo Armando Hernandez Espana, 22, and Katia Alexandra Acosta Castro, 19, both of Springdale
Jason Norwin Kelley, 44, and Julie Britton Proctor, 44, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Joseph Edward Mason, 30, and Lindsey Danielle Parker, 28, both of Springdale
Dennis Hugh Patrick, 78, and Ellen Idell Seegmiller, 82, both of Farmington
Joseph Michael Scariano, 28, and Callie Elizabeth Robbins, 26, both of Little Rock
Stephen Ellis Sorsby, 33, and Samantha Marie McCloud, 34, both of Carter Lake, Iowa