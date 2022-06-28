



2 LR juveniles shot

during video games

Little Rock police were dispatched to 2100 Rebsamen Park Road on Saturday at about 10 p.m. for a shots fired call, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two juvenile victims shot. One victim was shot in the hand and right side of his buttocks. The second victim also was shot in the right side of his buttocks.

Multiple witnesses told police police the juveniles were playing video games on the couch when an unknown person started shooting through the doorway of the apartment.

The report states that neither of the victims provided an identity of the shooter.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

Alexander woman

shot while driving

An Alexander woman was treated at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences after being shot Sunday afternoon on Wright Avenue near South Woodrow Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

The woman told police she was driving on Wright Avenue when someone in another vehicle started shooting at her. She was struck on the left side of her body, the report stated.

14-year-old is shot

in hand, police say

Little Rock police responded to a juvenile shot in the hand Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police were notified that the 14-year-old juvenile was being treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, according to the report.

The juvenile was "uncooperative" and would not give details about how the injury happened, the report stated.

LR police look into

car crash, shooting

Little Rock police responded to a car crash and shooting on West 65th Street about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a report.

A couple told police they were driving on 65th Street when they were struck by a black SUV. The male driver said he also heard gunshots at the time of the crash.

The driver of the black SUV said he was driving on 65th Street when a white Ford pickup pulled up next to him and started shooting. He told officers he crashed into the couple's vehicle while fleeing.

At about the same time, a victim showed up at Arkansas Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back of his neck.

Officers identified the vehicle the juvenile was dropped off by as the same vehicle that was chasing the black SUV, the report stated.

The gunshot victim was in stable condition Sunday night. He was arrested on active warrants and taken to the Pulaski County jail.



