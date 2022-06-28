3 people killed in Amtrak wreck

MENDON, Mo. -- An Amtrak train carrying more than 200 passengers crashed into a dump truck in rural Missouri on Monday, killing three people and injuring dozens, authorities said. It was the second fatal accident involving the railroad service in two days.

Two of those killed were on the train and one was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said.

The exact number of passengers injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately clear, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more. University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia tweeted that it had accepted nine patients.

Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it hit the truck, which was obstructing a public crossing at 12:42 p.m. near Mendon, Mo., about about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City, Amtrak said.

Lt. Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at a news conference Monday that the crash had occurred at a crossing on a gravel road "with no lights." Dunn said there were no crossbars or crossing lights there.

Eight cars and two locomotives derailed, Amtrak said, and most of the cars ended up on their sides.

Close to 20 local and state law enforcement agencies, ambulance services, fire department and medical helicopter services responded, Dunn said. The first emergency responders arrived within 20 minutes of receiving a 911 call, he said.

Eight medical transport helicopters responded to the scene, said Matt Daugherty, director of business development at LifeFlight Eagle, an air ambulance company based in Kansas City. He said the helicopters were taking patients to trauma centers in Kansas City and Columbia.

It's too early to speculate on why the truck was on the tracks, said National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy.

The Safety Board said Monday evening it was launching a 16-member team to investigate the derailment. The agency said investigators will arrive at the scene today.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it is taking part in the investigation. Personnel from the department's Federal Railroad Administration are headed to Mendon to support National Transportation Safety Board investigators, according to the rail agency.

Amtrak said it has sent emergency workers to support passengers and employees in the Missouri incident.

Missouri state Rep. Peggy McGaugh said more than 100 of the passengers were taken to a triage point at Northwestern High School in Mendon, population 271, where dozens of people showed up with food, water and offers of help for the derailment survivors.

"This is the most exciting thing that's happened in this town in years," said McGaugh, a Republican. "It's an all-hands-on-deck situation."

Most of those who were injured and bused to the school had minor injuries, including contusions, cuts and abrasions, she said.

The main worry was how the small community could help house any passengers who stayed overnight, McGaugh said, because there are so few hotels in the area.

Passengers included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wis., after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

No one in the group was seriously injured, said Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations for the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts administered first aid to several injured passengers, including the driver of the dump truck, Armstrong said.





High school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kan., who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, were also aboard, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told reporters that it was a "terrible situation."

Mitchell Rice, a representative of Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said it was heartening to see the volunteers who immediately showed up to help. Graves is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

"It's a very chaotic situation and it's heartbreaking to see those injured. But there has been an area-wide showing of love and support," said Rice, who was at the school.

The crash came one day after another Amtrak passenger train crashed Sunday into a four-door sedan at a crossing without a train signal or guardrails in a rural area of the East Bay in Northern California, killing three people and critically injuring two others including a child, a spokesperson for the local fire department and emergency services said.

The victims in that crash were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Steve Aubert, a fire marshal with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. That five-car train was carrying nearly 90 people, a spokesperson for Amtrak said in an email.

Amtrak is a federally supported company that operates more than 300 passenger trains daily in nearly every contiguous U.S. state and parts of Canada. The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago, picking up passengers at stops in between.

Information for this article was contributed by Summer Ballentine, Margaret Stafford, Stephen Groves, Grant Schulte and Steve Karnowski of The Associated Press, by Eduardo Medina and Michael Levenson of The New York Times and by Justin George and Michael Laris of The Washington Post.

A worker tosses debris off railroad tracks alongside the wreckage of a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



A worker looks over a dump truck that collided with an Amtrak train, causing it to derail Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

