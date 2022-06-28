46 suspected migrants are found dead in truck

SAN ANTONIO -- Forty-six people were found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals after a tractor-trailer rig containing suspected migrants was found Monday on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio, officials said.

A city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief William McManus said. Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer, he said.

Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said Fire Chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said.

Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were connected with human trafficking, McManus said.

The truck was found by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that specializes in human trafficking cases, said one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide preliminary information. Homeland Security agents are leading the investigation.

The location is close to Interstate 35, a major transit route for traffic and commerce from the U.S-Mexico border. Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, McManus said.

"These deaths are on [President Joe] Biden," Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement on Twitter. "They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Federal officials have recorded a record number of illegal crossings across the southern border for this point in the year, with more than 44,000 recorded last month just in the area around Del Rio and Eagle Pass, the border city closest to San Antonio.

"Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die," Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose congressional district stretches from San Antonio to the border, wrote on Twitter.

"Will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?" he added, referring to Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security.

The tragedy immediately became one of the worst smuggling incidents on U.S. soil. Until now, the deadliest incident was on May 13, 2003, when 19 migrants died in the rear compartment of an 18-wheeler in South Texas.

Truck driver Tyrone Williams had agreed to smuggle the migrants across a border checkpoint for $7,500 but failed to turn on the truck's cooling system and temperatures inside soared to a 173 degrees.

Migrants clawed at the insulation and screamed for help. When he finally opened the doors in Victoria, Texas, the 19 were found dead. Williams later was sentenced to 34 years in prison.

On July 23, 2017, 10 migrants died after being smuggled in a tractor-trailer to the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio. The driver, James Bradley Jr., pleaded guilty to charges related to their deaths. Eight migrants died in the trailer and two later died at the hospital.

Thirty-nine migrants were found at the scene, but officials said as many as 200 may have been on the trip. Bradley was sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

His co-defendant, Pedro Silva Segura, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death, and was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.

Tractor-trailers emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across the border. As crossing became more difficult after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Temperatures approached 100 degrees Monday in the San Antonio area.

"As temperatures start to rise in the summer, human smugglers will continue to exploit vulnerable populations and recklessly endanger the lives of migrants for financial gain," U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said. "The terrain along the southwest border is extreme, the summer heat is severe and the miles of desert that migrants must hike after crossing the border are unforgiving."

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Gay and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press, by Arelis R. Hernandez, Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post and by James Dobbins, Edgar Sandoval and J. David Goodman of The New York Times.

Police work the scene where dozens of people were found dead in a semitrailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



An ambulance leaves the scene where police said dozens of people were found dead in a semitrailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

