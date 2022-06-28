Arkansas' covid cases grow by 1,420; deaths up by six

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 1,420 — the second-highest daily increase since February and the fourth one in the past two weeks that was in the quadruple digits.



After topping 200 a day earlier for the first time since March, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose by two, to 211.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,574.



The increase in cases on Tuesday was larger by more than 1,000 than the one a day earlier and almost twice the size of the rise the previous Tuesday.



Except for a spike of 1,434 cases on Thursday, it was the largest one-day increase since Feb. 15, during the state's first wave of infections from the omicron variant.



Growing for the second day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 931, its highest level since the week ending Feb. 23.



After dipping a day earlier, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 489, to 10,183, as new cases outnumbered recoveries.



It was the largest active case total since Feb. 20.



After rising by three a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell back down on Tuesday by three, to 10.



Growing for the second straight day, however, the number who were in intensive care rose by five, to 40, which was just under the recent high of 41 that the number reached a week earlier.