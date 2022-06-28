Arkansas offer hits close to home for Odom





Class of 2025 Shiloh Christian quarterback Garyt Odom received a scholarship offer from University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman after his Saints took part in the Hogs' 7-on-7 tournament on Wednesday.

"It's really special because I have a special connection with Coach Pittman," said Odom, the son of Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom. "I really see eye-to-eye with him on how things are ran at Arkansas. And how his mentality is approaching games and how successful he wants to be matches mine, which makes it awesome."

Odom, 6-0, 160 pounds, had offers from Purdue, Texas-San Antonio, Middle Tennessee State, and North Texas prior to his one from the Hogs. Texas A&M extended an offer about an hour after he received one from Arkansas.

He expanded on his admiration of Pittman.

"He wants Arkansas to be the best program in the nation, which my dad had the same mindset at Mizzou," Odom said. "Being raised by my dad, that's my mindset. Why do something if you're not going to be the best at it?"

He's also appreciative of the offer from Arkansas because of his respect for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

"He's able to score points with whatever he has," Odom said of Briles. "I really see myself thriving in that offense. Then Coach Loggains. who's in the tight end room right now. He's a guy that's been in the NFL for a bit, and he's gotten to know the top QBs of the game, and having him as part of the staff really helps me or would help me. I have a great relationship with him, too. He's always awesome to talk to."

Odom, who wears a size 13 shoe and is projected to grow to 6-3 or 6-4, had more than 2,000 passing yards, 22 touchdowns while completing 78% of his passes in 24 quarters for a freshman team that went 9-1 with numerous blowout victories. He also had more than 500 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

In addition to his talent, Odom also possesses an above-average football IQ that comes with being a coach's son and being around the game.

"I fell in love with the game after I think it was the 2012 Notre Dame-Alabama national championship," said Odom, who was 6 years old at the time. "That was my first time really watching football and really enjoying it. I remember that game in-depth and ever since then I loved watching football and being around it.

"I know what goes on in the recruiting process, and I know how to break down cover three, cover four, cover two defense. What a mini is."

When talking to Odom, one quickly realizes his maturity level is one of someone much older. He credits his father, mother Tia and older brother JT, who's a senior linebacker for the Saints with a preferred walkon offer from Arkansas, for his outlook on life.

"Our family mentality is to stick together and work hard," Odom said. "Me and my brother we try and be the best at everything we can. I can remember multiple times getting beat up on the basketball court. Having older siblings is one of the best factors in making you better and able to play at the speed you do. He's one of my motivating factors because I want to catch up to him."

Mental toughness is another byproduct of being a son of a high profile coach. Seeing and hearing things said about his father during tough times has been trying, but it has also given him a strong mindset.

"I'm good at handling pressure because of what I've gone through, and I'm glad I've gone through it," Odom said. "I would not be in the same position if I hadn't gone through what I have."

Odom carries a 4.0 grade-point average.

"Grades are one of my dad's highest priorities," Odom said. "He knows how smart my brother and I are. JT, he might be the smartest guy I know which is amazing to have because he can help me with anything, and then having my dad as a motivating factor and my mom too. My parents share so many beliefs, and it really helps my brother and I have a firm foundation."

The inquisitive Odom is thinking of majoring in architecture in college.

"I've been fascinated by architecture my whole life," Odom said. "How stuff is designed and built is fascinating to me. With that mindset I can see a whole new perspective on how stuff goes on and how it works. It's fascinating to me to see how stuff is done behind the scenes, behind the boxes.

"When I was younger I played with Legos a ton and I think that sparked my interest."

