Rogers, circa 1910: A Benton County man sent this card saying "I am a Contestant in the Great Dunlap Pony Contest," conducted by a list of Rogers area businessmen listed on the back — ranging from J.T. Vickery Hardware, the Rogers Daily Post and Puckett & Puckett Grocers. The businessmen were going to give a pony and cart to whoever got the "most votes." Each 25 cent purchase was worth 25 "votes" from the business. "Please help me win a pony, which is the chief desire of my life."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203