Bentonville council approves parks-related items

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved several Parks and Recreation items.

A Walton Family Foundation grant valued at $1.18 million to assist with construction of the Southwest Bentonville Trail from Preston Park to the Bentonville Community Center was approved 6-0 with two members absent.

A $55,465 agreement with Crafton Tull and Associates for construction administration of the trail and a $1.11 million bid award to 81 Construction for the purchase of material, labor and services to construct the trail also were approved 6-0.

Work should start in the next two to three weeks, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director.

This is another segment of what will become a 10-foot wide trail loop around the city, Wright said.

The trail also will provide a connection to schools near Southwest Bright and Southwest Gator roads, Wright said. Schools in that area include Bright Field Middle School, Willowbrook Elementary School and Fulbright Junior High School.

The council also approved 6-0 a $99,789 bid request waiver to Ozark Ballfields and a $11,440 budget adjustment for the renovation of Memorial Park's soccer field No. 9.

Ozark Ballfields will furnish all labor, material, equipment and supervision. Work includes taking out the turf, a field regrade and new sod, according to council documents.

"We have a drainage problem there," Wright said. "Gravity does its thing. That field needs some attention."

There are 11 soccer fields at the park -- four full-size pitches and seven smaller setups, Wright said.

Also approved 6-0 was amending the pay plan to create seven full-time parks maintenance worker positions and approval of a budget adjustment request to reallocate $173,844 from the 2022 clerical/temporary staffing services budget to various other accounts in the 2022 Parks and Recreation operational budget to fund the positions, according to council documents.

An amended agreement with Wize Computing Academy of Northwest Arkansas to provide professional camp and programming instruction for the Parks Department also was approved 6-0.

The Parks and Recreation Department asked for the amendment to add a Youth Hackathon at the Bentonville Community Center on July 16. The event will challenge kids to build computer programs to solve problems in a friendly competition, according to a letter in the agenda packet.

In planning items, a land use map amendment from low-density residential to medium-density residential and a rezoning from low-density single family residential to planned residential development at 903, 905 and 907 S.E. 10th St. for 10th Ave. Freeze Out LLC were approved 5-2. The council voted 4-2 on both items, but that was not a majority with two members absent, so Mayor Stephanie Orman cast two 'yes' votes.

The council also heard an appeal to a Planning Commission denial of a waiver request related to stormwater detention in connection with a potential large scale development for Superior Storage at 1908 S. Walton Blvd. The City Council approved the appeal 5-1.