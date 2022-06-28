Bicyclist, 62, dies following crash with SUV in Dollarway area

A crash at the intersection of Dollarway Road and Spears Street in Pine Bluff resulted in the death of a bicyclist late Monday, authorities said.

Officers found Terry Wilson, 62, of Pine Bluff lying in the roadway near a bicycle at the intersection around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Wilson sustained severe injuries and was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

The driver of an SUV that hit Wilson was also at the scene, the release states. No citations were issued, and no arrests were made.

Witnesses told police that Wilson was riding the bike across traffic and appeared to be “wobbly.” The SUV driver reportedly tried to dodge Wilson but could not avoid hitting him, a claim witnesses supported in their statements, according to police.