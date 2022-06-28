Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Primary runoff results Voter guide Sports Core Values Newsletters Weather Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bicyclist, 62, dies following crash with SUV in Dollarway area

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 9:46 a.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A crash at the intersection of Dollarway Road and Spears Street in Pine Bluff resulted in the death of a bicyclist late Monday, authorities said.

Officers found Terry Wilson, 62, of Pine Bluff lying in the roadway near a bicycle at the intersection around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Wilson sustained severe injuries and was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

The driver of an SUV that hit Wilson was also at the scene, the release states. No citations were issued, and no arrests were made.

Witnesses told police that Wilson was riding the bike across traffic and appeared to be “wobbly.” The SUV driver reportedly tried to dodge Wilson but could not avoid hitting him, a claim witnesses supported in their statements, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT