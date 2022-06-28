Troopers: Wreck kills boy riding dirt bike in Lawrence County

A boy riding a dirt bike died following a crash in Lawrence County early Tuesday, troopers said.

The wreck happened on Arkansas 115 just before 4:45 a.m. according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

The boy, whose name and age weren’t released, was traveling north on the highway when a 2014 Chevy Spark hit his vehicle. The report states the back of the dirt bike did not have lights.

According to the report, the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

At least 264 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.