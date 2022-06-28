Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, June 28

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet at noon June 28 by conference call. To join the conference call, interested participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. The staff will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Traffic panel to meet

The Pine Bluff City Council's Traffic & Aviation Committee will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86376539647?pwd=eGNmalpKWXNnbDhzN1h2TVllYVdqZz09 with Meeting ID: 863 7653 9647 and Passcode: 650238, according to a news release.

Virtual all veteran job fair set

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release. More than 20 employers actively seeking the unique talents of veterans will be on-site. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register for the job fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access additional free resources, go to jobs.dav.org.

Through Tuesday, June 28

First Trinity holds revival

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will conduct summer revival at 6:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The guest evangelist is Supervisor Romanetha Stallworth from Louisville, Ky., who has traveled the United States and abroad sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Wednesday, June 29

First Trinity plans giveaway

The CityServe Gift Ministry at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will give away household goods and other items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Items will include lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given to the general public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 30

Election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to board Chairman Michael Adam. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted; address issues of proof of voter ID; make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings; process all approved ballots and certify the election.

Friday, July 1

Platinum Hitz to play at ASC

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring music by Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz from 5-7 p.m. July 1. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and will be held at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to patrons 21 or older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. "This multi-instrumental and vocal performing group will have audiences dancing to R&B, jazz, and more," according to the news release. ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during the Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

MLK Commission plans unity event at Monticello

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a news release. Highlights will include R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop.

Through Friday, July 1

Registration set for theatre camp

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The deadline to register is July 1. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. The deadline to register is July 1. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release. Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon, June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Friday, July 1

ASC to host Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, July 1-Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Saturday, July 2

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Beginning Saturday, July 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Thursday, July 7

Boys & Girls Club to honor heroes

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host its annual Heroes Banquet at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris. The attire is semi-formal and tickets are $40. The community is invited to attend. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.

Beginning Sunday, July 10

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Friday, July 8

Women's group plans trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., to view the live, epic performance of, "Jesus" on Friday, July 8. The cost includes transportation and the theater ticket, according to a news release. Details: Jessie Clemmons, (870) 692-2194.

Through Friday, July 8

Water company to flush lines

Liberty has scheduled its annual Arkansas water system flushing, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.