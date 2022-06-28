Cardinals get two Yepez HRs in Marlins’ shutout

ST. LOUIS -- Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in St. Louis Cardinals' 9-0 rout of the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Yepez's five RBI matched a Cardinals game-high this season. Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBI.

Wainwright (6-5) scattered seven hits through his first five innings but escaped trouble with the help of nine strikeouts. He retired the final seven batters he faced.

The Cardinals beat the Marlins for the sixth time in their last seven games at Busch Stadium. Miami has lost three of its last four games.

Goldschmidt's solo homer in the first, his second in as many games, traveled 402 feet before crashing off the Big Mac Land sign in left field. Yepez's three-run blast in the fourth went to almost exactly the same location as Goldschmidt's to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Goldschmidt added to the scoreboard with an opposite-field RBI double off the right-field wall in the fifth. And Yepez -- who has three home runs in his last two games -- touched Marlins reliever Richard Bleier for a two-run homer to make it 7-0 in the sixth.

Dylan Carlson drove in a run with a triple and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (5-4) allowed five runs in five innings.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2 Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh. Luis Garcia had three hits for the Nationals, who've won five of seven. Top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first homer of the season for Pittsburgh. Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (4-4) was an out away from working around Garcia's leadoff double in the eighth when Franco launched a first-pitch slider to left-center, giving the Nationals their first lead of the night.

DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 0 Chad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jose Iglesias hit a two-run homer and the Rockies handed Tyler Anderson (8-1) his first loss in 12 starts and two relief appearances this season. Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain. Kuhl (5-5) was sharp after giving up 11 runs over 141/3 innings in his previous three starts. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter in the longest outing of his career.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 9, ATHLETICS 5 New York took advantage of two catcher's interference calls, a hit batter and a walk to spark a bizarre six-run seventh inning, and Josh Donaldson followed with a go-ahead, two-run double that led best-in-the-majors Yankees over the big-league worst Oakland Athleics. Oakland built a 5-1 lead against Jordan Montgomery behind Elvis Andrus' tiebreaking, three-run double in a five-run third inning. Giancarlo Stanton's fourth-inning home run and Aaron Judge's fifth-inning RBI single started the Yankees to their 23rd come-from-behind win.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2 Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto halted Boston's seven-game winning streak. Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot. Gausman (6-6) allowed four hits and walked two. Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold (0-1) allowed 7 runs and 9 hits in 42/3 innings.

TWINS 11, INDIANS 1 Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Gary Sanchez had four RBI to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with a blowout of the Cleveland Guardians. Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6). Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland.

RANGERS 10, ROYALS 4 Mitch Garver and Kole Calhoun each had two hits, two runs and two RBI, leading the Texas Rangers over the Kansas City Royals. Garver's two RBI came on his eighth homer of the season in the fifth inning. Martin Perez (6-2) was shaky early but settled in, allowing four runs on seven hits in the win.

ANGELS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a win over the Chicago White Sox. Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have won two straight home games for the first time in nearly five weeks. Gavin Sheets had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped five of six.

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper stands on first after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated by teammate Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, left, scores on a wild pitch by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tommy Nance as Nance covers home and reaches for the throw from Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez (36) celebrates as he arrives home as teammate Dylan Carlson (3) watches after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez watches his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)



St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

