Traffic panel to meet

The Pine Bluff City Council's Traffic & Aviation Committee will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86376539647?pwd=eGNmalpKWXNnbDhzN1h2TVllYVdqZz09 with Meeting ID: 863 7653 9647 and Passcode: 650238, according to a news release.

Election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the election office, 123 N. Main St., according to board Chairman Michael Adam.

The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes a hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted; address issues of proof of voter ID; make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings; process all approved ballots and certify the election.

Virtual all-veterans job fair set

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 20 employers actively seeking the unique talents of veterans will be on-site. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free.

To register for the job fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access additional free resources, go to jobs.dav.org.

Extensions announced in food program

Over the weekend, the president signed legislation to ensure children have access to healthy, nutritious meals this summer and next school year.

The Keep Kids Fed Act extends U.S. Department of Agriculture flexibilities and increases support for spike in food costs, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), who championed the legislation.

The act will deliver funding and flexibility for communities to provide children healthy meals this summer and offer support to schools and daycares to respond to supply chain challenges and high food costs for the coming school year, according to the release.

Last Tuesday, Boozman, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, along with Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), House Committee on Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott (VA-3), and ranking member Virginia Foxx (NC-5), introduced the legislation.

Nationwide, schools currently face a 35-40 percent increase in food costs due to supply chain and inflation issues. The Keep Kids Fed Act provides a temporary increase in reimbursement rates and no-cost flexibilities for the 2022-2023 school year to help return to regular school meal operations.