Crash kills Logan County correctional officer, police say

A correctional officer from Logan County was killed in a crash on Arkansas 10, west of Booneville on June 21, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Detention Sgt. Christopher Elliott, 35, of Booneville was a passenger in a 2015 Jeep while off-duty, according to the report from the state police and a Facebook post from the Logan County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old man, was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith to be treated for his injuries.

The report states that the Jeep was traveling east on Arkansas 10 when it collided with another vehicle it was attempting to pass near the intersection of the state highway and Phillips Road in Logan County.

The impact forced the Jeep off the left side of the road where it went down an embankment before stopping.

According to the post, Elliott had been with the office for two years serving as a night shift sergeant.