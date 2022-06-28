Fayetteville parole officer stabbed, suspect detained

FAYETTEVILLE -- A parole officer in Fayetteville was stabbed in the neck and leg Tuesday afternoon, according to information from Fayetteville police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A woman officer working at the probation and parole office at 10 S. College Ave. was stabbed by a man in the office, according to Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office provides bailiffs for the court operation and deputies to work security at the Drug Court program in the old Courthouse building just north of the probation and parole offices and deputies responded as soon as they heard of the stabbing, Cantrell said.

Police were called to the parole office around noon, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. Employees at the parole office had detained the man and he was then taken into custody.

Murphy said employees at the parole office said the man wasn't being actively supervised by anyone in the office and it wasn't immediately known why he was there.

Murphy said the parole officer who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital but the injuries were not life-threatening.



