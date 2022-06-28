His Bread and Butter: Life is sweet for Mr. Davis Pickles’ proprietor in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE — Dedric Davis' business plan began to sprout in 2018 after he found himself glutted with a bumper crop of cucumbers he'd grown.

"Even after giving away lots of them to all the nonprofit agencies I could think of, plus relatives and friends, there were still piles of cucumbers," Davis says. "My mother, Deborah Daniels, made a jar of pickles with some I gave her. I tasted them and said, 'Mom, I can do better than that.'"

And he did — so skillfully that the 42-year-old is now the energetic proprietor of Mr. Davis Pickles LLC, based in his native Blytheville. His developing business makes more than three dozen varieties of pickles, relishes and related food products in the former National Guard armory that he rents.

Davis graduated in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia, where he played four intercollegiate sports. He'd hoped to go to law school, but instead returned to Blytheville, where he worked for the federal Head Start program until 2019 as a preschool teacher and other jobs.

Dedric Davis credits his wife, Tamaki, for helping inspire Mr. Davis Pickles. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

One day, "I was out riding, frustrated, lost, confused and many other things. I happened to see an older lady carrying buckets from her house to water her garden. I stopped my car and offered to help. I ended up being there for several hours. And that day changed my whole life."

Davis became absorbed in gardening and joined the local Master Gardener program. He worked on projects that spent more than 1,000 hours in the local community gardens. The crops were given to food pantries, missions and other charities. Four years ago, the surfeit of cucumbers led him to delve into the pickle business.

"I love to cook, so I went home and talked with my girlfriend, Tamaki, who is now my wife," he says. "She was fully supportive, and has been ever since."

The first breakthrough came in 2019, "when we set up as a vendor at the Main Street festival in Pocahontas. After we sold all 100 of our 32-ounce jars of bread-and-butter pickles, I realized I could make a product that lots of people would want to buy."





Having begun business out of his home, Davis faced setbacks in dealing with health department regulations and building codes before finding a place to rent. He eventually gained key funds to proceed from the Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission.

The transition to self-employment "was helped so much by my wonderful wife. She told me to keep making pickles and let her worry about the bills. She has never allowed me to make excuses, and I love her for that. Truth be told, she is the key ingredient in my pickles — through her love, honesty and support."

Tamaki Davis wears a custom-made T-shirt with the message: "Mrs. Momma Pickles." Two of her daughters from a previous marriage, Layla and Serenity, make products for sale at the firm's Blytheville retail shop, 413 N. Broadway. Some are pickle products, while most are organic body, skin and hair items.

The Mr. Davis Pickles operation now has eight part-time workers. Its products, which initially went on the shelves at a couple of Blytheville grocery stores, now have wider distribution including some Edwards Food Giant outlets. Davis reports his products are available in 35 stores, with a goal of raising that number to 150 by 2023. The Blytheville School District serves the company's pickles to students and staff at lunch.

Mr. Davis Pickles is at 413 N. Broadway in Blytheville. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

Beyond Arkansas' borders, Mr. Davis Pickles are served and sold in Arlington, Texas, at Ella B's restaurant, across the street from the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Davis also reports that he made his first international sale this month. He was contacted by a woman from Costa Rica whom he and Tamaki had met at a resort in the Dominican Republic during their honeymoon. The pickles are on their way to Central America.

And he recently received a photograph in the mail that "makes me feel like we're flying high." The picture shows an American Airlines pilot in the cockpit, taking a bite from a Mr. Davis Pickle.

Davis' goals are as expansive as his progress to date: "My future plans include buying the building I am currently renting, bidding on government contracts, growing my business with the Blytheville public schools, expanding into other states, and making Mr. Davis Pickles LLC the best pickles in the world."

For more information about Mr. Davis Pickles, visit mrdavispickles.com.