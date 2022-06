Linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. has re-opened his recruitment after committing to the Razorbacks in January.

Roussaw, 6-2, 215, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, chose Arkansas over offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte.

He is the second prospect in the 2023 class to re-open his recruitment after being committed to the Razorbacks. Receiver Anthony Evans reopened his recruiting in April.

Arkansas now has 16 commitments.