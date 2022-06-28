Hot Springs to host planned ‘Big Steam’ music festival

HOT SPRINGS -- A newly formed organization has announced plans for "The Big Steam," a new weekend music festival filled with blues and R&B music to be held Sept. 23-34 at Hill Wheatley Plaza.

Don Gooch, who has led numerous area boards and is known for his love of music, is the organization's board chair, a news release said.

Robert Zunick, who helped organize the first blues and jazz festival in 1991, is serving as the secretary and Neal Harringtion is the treasurer. Other board members include Gina Rockwell, Kimberly Blann, Lance Garner and Joe Powell, it said. "Powell, founder and board chair of 'Blues for a Cause,' has taken on the task of booking the performers, an area where he has decades of experience," the release said.

The Hot Springs Blues Fest was held last September after Visit Hot Springs agreed to keep it going for another year. Bill Solleder, Visit Hot Springs' director of marketing, told the newspaper last fall that VHS stepped in after the previous organizer, the Spa City Blues Society, disbanded during the pandemic.