• Darin Schierbaum, interim police chief of Atlanta, decried "a senseless tragedy" and a Subway restaurant owner said "it just breaks my heart" after a man opened fire, killing an employee and injuring another over an argument about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.

• Jason Repak of Myrtle Beach, S.C., lamented "a tragic, freak accident" when a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond near a condominium where "we've always looked at the alligators as a part of the community; everybody treats them with a healthy respect."

• Don Damrath, an environmental conservation officer, tracked down an Attica, N.Y., couple who face $500 fines after authorities say they brought a raccoon into a pet store to shop for food and supplies, with the potentially rabid animal euthanized only to turn up negative for rabies.

• Heather Squires, who paid for her room at the Magic Castle Inn & Suites in Orlando, Fla., the setting for the film "The Florida Project," by working there, said "that's a lot to dump on someone in less than 24 hours" as she lost both her home and her job when the motel was sold.

• William LaForge, president of Delta State University, will soon depart after Mississippi's Institutions of Higher Learning board acted, a change of fortune he says he didn't learn of until just before the board published a news release.

• Alex Solis, a spokesperson for Bowling Green State University, said the Ohio school's efforts to eradicate hazing are undermined by a lawsuit filed against it by the family of a student who died of alcohol poisoning.

• Samuel Yoh of Ozark, Ala., a police officer who was critically injured when he was shot repeatedly but returned to duty after what police described as a miraculous recovery, was jailed on a domestic violence charge.

• Tamara Lanier, a Connecticut woman who says she's descended from slaves portrayed in widely published historical photos owned by Harvard University, can sue the school for emotional distress, the state's Supreme Judicial Court ruled, with her attorney hailing a "historic win."

• Maximilian Kall, spokesman for Germany's interior ministry, suggested airports "could open 'fast lanes' for all travelers and end the privileged treatment a few passengers get" as officials try to ease the chaos caused by staff shortages, also suggesting airlines "could smooth out their flight schedules and prevent peak loads."