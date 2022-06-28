Indigent defendants in Benton County should have lawyers at hearings, lawsuit argues

FAYETTEVILLE -- Criminal defendants in Benton County district courts should have a lawyer representing them at bail hearings before a judge, a federal lawsuit contends.

Not appointing a lawyer to represent the interests of those who can't afford to hire an attorney in the earliest stages of a criminal case is a violation of their constitutional rights, according to the lawsuit.

The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville by Doug Norwood and Alison Lee on behalf of Abigail Farella and Logan Murphy. The lawsuit seeks class action certification.

The case names Benton County District Court, Division 4, and District Judge A.J. Anglin specifically, in his official capacity, but says the practice is the same in all four district courts in Benton County.

In addition to handling misdemeanor criminal cases, district judges in Arkansas also may handle first appearance and bail hearings for circuit courts.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction and a judgment that the practice violates the defendants' Sixth and 14th Amendment rights to have legal representation and due process.

The lawsuit argues that Farella and Murphy were both arrested on felony charges and given bail hearings before Anglin. Both were found to be indigent, but did not have attorneys appointed to represent them at their bail hearings.

Indigent means a person does not have sufficient income to afford a lawyer for defense in a criminal case. If the court finds a person indigent, it must appoint a public defender or other attorney to represent him.

"No appointed attorneys, public defenders or prosecutors are ever-present at any bail hearing conducted by Judge Anglin," according to the lawsuit.

Anglin conducts about 25% of all felony and misdemeanor bail hearings in Benton County, according to the lawsuit.

"Judge Anglin's failure to have counsel at bail hearings for indigents is not an aberration in the Benton County court system," according to the lawsuit. "He conducts bail hearings just like all the other district court judges."

If certified, the class would include all indigent individuals who have appeared or will appear before Anglin for a bail hearing and who have been or will be denied the right to counsel at bail hearings, according to the lawsuit.

There could be thousands because Anglin conducts hundreds of bail hearings each year and the practice will continue unabated as long as Anglin remains a district judge, according to the lawsuit.

Anglin began his current four-year term Jan. 1, 2021.

"Indigents must have counsel at bail hearings that actively participate in the proceedings and are adequately prepared," according to the lawsuit.