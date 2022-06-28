LB commit Dean vocal about his love for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker commitment Carson Dean is very vocal about how happy he is to be a Razorback, and he is active in recruiting others to Fayetteville.

Dean, 6-4, 232 pounds, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, picked Arkansas over Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, Indiana and other schools in March.

He doesn’t miss a chance to tell other prospects about the Razorbacks.

“I just tell them that it’s one of the best sports schools in the entire country and there’s no better staff and culture that wants them to do better than the Arkansas staff,” said Dean, who officially visited the Razorbacks over the weekend.

His speed caters well to the SEC. He anchors his school’s 400-meter relay team and has recorded a 10.74-second split, and a 22.1-second split in the 800-meter relay.

ESPN rates Dean a high 3-star prospect and the No. 27 outside linebacker in the nation in the 2023 class. He recorded 86 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception that was returned for a touchdown as a junior.

His relationship with Michael Scherer, Arkansas' linebackers coach, is main reason why he is thrilled about his college decision.

“Oh, I love him,” he said. “He’s a cool dude. He’s down to earth. He’s a good coach and he knows when to joke, but also when to be serious and coach. I really like that about him.”

He has visited Notre Dame, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma since September. Once he pledged to the Razorbacks after his March 5 trip to Fayetteville, he has visited another campus aside from Arkansas.

“I’ve already kind of done all that,” he said.

Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard hosted Dean, who plans to return in the fall for a couple of Razorbacks football games.

"I’ll be here for like two or three games at least,” Dean said. “I’ll be here for the (Alabama) game and then I don’t know about the other two.”