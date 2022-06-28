Accept win, shut up

As a solid conservative, I have some advice for the Republicans. Accept your abortion win from the Supreme Court and then shut up. If you continue to try to outlaw abortion in every state, you will just reinforce your opponents and they will pour out to vote against you.

Abortion is a moral issue, not a political one. It should disappear completely from the political discussion. You cannot legislate morality. So shut up and work on what the Constitution lists as your business, which is not micromanaging people's personal lives.

JOE CROMWELL

White Hall

Roe in ashes of hell

As if there ever was any doubt as to why the Democrats tried so hard to trash President Trump's appointees to the Supreme Court, there should be none now. Roe v. Wade is in the ashes of hell while Satan screams through the voices of all the ignorant trollops who refuse to accept that fornication carries responsibility. their whoremonger boyfriends, and the slaughter mills of Planned Parenthood; howling because women's "rights" to kill their unborn babies has now been made extremely more difficult. Eternal thanks to the conservative justices, to President Trump, and above all to Almighty God, whose "truth is marching on." Glory hallelujah!

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan

Indifferent to real life

I believe there is nothing "pro-life" about the anti-abortion movement. It is anti-woman and indifferent to the life of the actual post-born, living, breathing child. It is all about restoring women to their "proper" role as the property of men.

When I first came to Arkansas in the '60s, a local politician said we control our women by keeping them barefoot and pregnant. I did not think it witty then and even less so now. It is also true that the states with the most restrictive anti-abortion laws also have the meanest social programs for actual children. This is no surprise.

The fact that Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied in their confirmation hearings came as no surprise to me. That speaks volumes about conservative honor and integrity.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

Constitution is back

We are celebrating a miracle during our lifetime as our old faithful U.S. Constitution came back to life again with today's news that our United States Supreme Court overturned the rogue Roe v. Wade decision. I believe that was a rewriting of our U.S. Constitution based on illogically claiming that it is a living, breathing document.

We have six U.S. Supreme Court judges who can read a black and white document without adding to it. Furthermore, they intelligently understand that the Second Amendment means what it says. Courts have one job and one job only, to interpret the intent of our constitutions. Now we can hope for other intelligent decisions in the future.

JOHN EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Tying doctors' hands

The Arkansas Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association recognizes our clinicians must be able to provide timely comprehensive reproductive health care to our patients without fear of litigation. We believe that personal medical decisions should be made by patients in consultation with their health-care providers. We stand committed to protecting the fundamental right to access to timely reproductive health services, all of them. Ending the criminalization of those services is urgent. Not doing so will disproportionately impact communities of color especially in Arkansas in which Arkansas leads the nation in teenage pregnancies; Arkansas has the third-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); and 71 percent of Arkansas' maternal deaths are Black women.

In 2019, Arkansas lawmakers passed Act 180, a "trigger" statute that included language that would ban abortions in Arkansas if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Arkansas Human Life Protection Act now bans all abortions except to save a mother's life in an emergency. It does not include exceptions for rape or incest victims. It bans over-the-counter medications such as Plan B, the morning-after pill. This means that if medical professionals continue to perform abortions except to save a mother's life in an emergency medical situation, they face up to a $100,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.

What does this mean? When clinicians can see a mother's health is in trouble, they can't legally provide evidence-based treatments to remedy it early. Instead they have to make the decision to delay access to evidence-based lifesaving procedures until lives are in danger. If not, the clinician will have to "prove" the woman's life was at risk or they themselves will face up to a $100,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.

RHONDA MATTOX

Roland

Dr. Rhonda Mattox is president of the Arkansas Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.

What was truly sad

On the day the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Biden said, "It is a sad day." To me, it was a sad day that our president and our speaker of the house, who both call themselves Americans and devout Catholics, do not appear to have read and studied either the Constitution of our nation or the catechism of the Catholic Church.

SHARON VANDER ZYL

Cherokee Village